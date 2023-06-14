Oscar winning actress Halle Berry’s recent style serve is far from subtle. The actress, 56, shared a mirror selfie wearing what appears to be a champagne-coloured satin gown with an exceptionally high slit on her on Twitter.

“Subtle Tuesday serve,” she captioned the post with a winking emoji. In addition to strappy heels, the ‘Moonfall’ actress debuted long ombre hair – a departure from her signature, asymmetrical platinum pixie cut, reports People magazine.

The Cleveland native was seen wearing her shorter haircut in photos she posted on Instagram just last week with her boyfriend Van Hunt. The loved-up images show her and Hunt, 53, snuggled up and sharing a kiss.

As per People, the couple both dressed casually for the selfie, wearing grey hoodies. While the actress wore delicate earrings and a coordinating necklace, her musician beau accessorised with a bucket hat.

“Don’t be the girl a man wants, be the woman a man needs!,” Berry wrote in her caption. Berry and Hunt went official with their relationship in September 2020. Last month, Berry shared a hilarious video where she and her stylist, Lindsay Flores, struggled to fit custom boots on the actress’ feet.

