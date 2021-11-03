The soundtrack Halle Berry’s directorial debut film ‘Bruised’ will feature H.E.R., Cardi B and Saweetie

The Netflix feature, which Berry also stars in as a disgraced M.M.A. fighter, debuts on the streamer on November 24, after a limited one-week run in theaters, reports variety.com.

“I can’t wait to show it,” Berry tells Variety.

“I have to tell you, one of the things I’m most excited about is the title song that H.E.R. sanga and she killed it. So I can’t wait to share with everyone and am super excited.”

Hand-selected by executive producers Berry and Cardi B, the film’s soundtrack features six original songs by award-winning and multi-platinum female artists, including Cardi B (‘Bet It’), Saweetie, City Girls, H.E.R., Flo Milli and Latto.

The tracks by H.E.R. and City Girls, both prominently featured in critical moments of the film, are expected to get a considerable push as awards season continues to unfold.

In addition, the track by Miami duo Yung Miami and JT gritty, better known as City Girls, which is featured during a key sequence on-screen, will be the first single released on Friday.

Saweetie teased her contribution to the film last week by posting an internet-breaking clip of herself dressed as Berry’s famed ‘Catwoman’ from the 2004 film that has seemed to find a second life on social media.

H.E.R., who is fresh off winning the Academy Award with D’Mile and Tiara Thomas for their song ‘Fight for You’ from ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’, is a hot commodity in the entertainment industry. H.E.R.’s protest anthem ‘I Can’t Breathe’ won song of the year at the Grammys this past year, putting her halfway to EGOT status.

At 23 years old, she also became the youngest African-American to win an Academy Award (surpassing Jennifer Hudson’s supporting actress win for ‘Dreamgirls’, who was 25 at the time).

Her song ‘Automatic Woman’ is another award-worthy entry for original song.

‘Bruised’ is premiering at the AFI Film Festival on November 13. The film presents Berry in one of her most physically demanding and assertive acting portrayals of her already impressive career.

It’s been 20 years since she won the best actress Oscar for ‘Monster’s Ball’, becoming the first and only Black woman ever to win the award. Unfortunately, her historical moment at the 2002 ceremony, which also saw Denzel Washington taking home best actor for ‘Training Day’ and Sidney Poitier being given an honorary award for his decades of excellence, has not been repeated since, despite ample opportunity, including two nominated Viola Davis performances and a few other snubbed turns.

“That moment 20 years ago allowed me to have this moment,” Berry shares.

“I realised that I can do what I want to do and found something I was passionate about. I love seeing these women of color who are now writing, directing, producing – telling their own stories.

“It’s important because for so long, Black women have had their stories told through the eyes of White men. Now, we get to realize our own stories, and that is exciting.”

If her spirited performance does manage Oscar recognition, she stands to make history in two significant ways. She would be the first woman filmmaker to direct herself to an acting nomination. She would also be the third Black woman to win an Oscar and return as a nominee (following Octavia Spencer and Viola Davis).

‘Bruised’ is written by debut screenwriter Michelle Rosenfarb and co-stars Stephen McKinley Henderson, Shamier Anderson, Adan Canto, Sheila Atim, Valentina Shevchenko and Danny Boyd Jr.

–IANS

