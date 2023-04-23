ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Halsey says her breast milk is her ‘best skincare ingredient’

NewsWire
0
0

Singer Halsey is revealing her surprising must-have skincare item: her breast milk.

The 28-year-old singer, who gave birth to son Ender in July 2021, revealed her skincare routine and her go-to makeup looks in a new interview with Nylon, reports people.com.

Since having her son, whom she share with partner Alev Aydin, Halsey said that her skincare routine has changed.

“I’ve always been really conscious about what goes on my skin, but when your baby is kissing you or snuggled up against you, you become hyper-cognizant of what’s on your face,” they told Nylon.

“I love the Biologique Repecharge’s colostrum VG serum, which I got into when I first had my son.”

The singer then revealed that she discovered the best skincare item ever after having a baby.

“I started breastfeeding, and I figured out that breast milk is the best skincare ingredient ever because it’s so full of antioxidants and good fats and stuff that speed up the healing process,” they said.

Earlier this month, Halsey gave a glimpse into their son’s life as a toddler.

The ‘Without Me’ singer shared various photos on Instagram, some of which included rare and adorable new photos of Ender, 20 months.

20230423-163804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Lili Reinhart had a director tell her to ‘suck in her...

    Saying ‘No’ is Kim Cattrall’s success mantra

    Daniel Craig forgot ‘Knives Out’ accent, had to learn all over...

    Dolly Parton says she will ‘never admit’ to being old