WORLD

Halting Russian gas imports would cause supply problems for Italy: Minister

NewsWire
0
0

Italy will face short-term energy supply problems if Russia opts to cut gas sales to the country, Italian Ecological Transition Minister Roberto Cingolani has said.

Speaking on the sidelines of the City Enterprise Festival in Vicenza, Cingolani said Italy’s transition away from Russia had already started, but will take time.

Like other European Union member states, Italy is seeking to reduce its dependency on Russian natural gas due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Xinhua news agency reported.

Previously, Italy imported around 29 billion cubic meters of gas from Russia every year.

Italy has now struck deals that will replace most of those imports.

“Imports of 25 billion cubic meters of gas are ensured from 2024 onwards,” Cingolani said.

The gap between previous levels of Russian imports and the new supply deals will be covered by imports of liquified natural gas, alternative energy sources, and conservation initiatives, he explained.

20220510-035605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Russia won’t hesitate to use ‘weapons no other country possesses’, warns...

    Snow blankets New York with hundreds of flights cancelled

    SL Minister blames marine life deaths on chemical leak from burnt...

    17% of all food available at consumer level is wasted: UN