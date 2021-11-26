A major fraud investigation involving transport trailer sales has a resulted in the arrest of a 27-year-old man from Halton Hills.

The accused is alleged to have been involved in the sale of trailers utilizing various fraudulent means including online ads, said police. These offences are believed to have occurred between March and October of this year, and involve a company named JBH Xpress Ltd.

Jadwinder (Jad) Singh (27) of Halton Hills was arrested and released on an undertaking.

Investigators believe that there may be more victims in the community.

Anyone with information is requested to call the Regional Fraud Intake line at (905) 465-8741.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.