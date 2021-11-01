The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS), in partnership with Halton Region, are launching the fourth edition of the #ItCanWaitHalton distracted driving campaign. It will run from today until Friday, November 12.

The #ItCanWaitHalton campaign aims to raise awareness, positively influence driver behaviour and reduce the use of hand-held devices while driving.

The campaign will focus on educating residents about the risks associated with distracted driving and will also include enhanced enforcement of distracted driving legislation.

Ontario’s distracted driving law states that while you are driving, including when stopped in traffic or at a red light, it is illegal to:

use a phone or other hand-held wireless communication device to text or call – you can only touch a device to call 911 in an emergency

use a hand-held electronic entertainment device, such as a tablet or portable gaming console

view display screens unrelated to driving, such as watching a video

program a GPS device, except by voice commands.

Drivers are being reminded to put away their hand-held devices and stay focused on the road.

The Halton Regional Police Service and Halton Region are encouraging drivers to send text messages or making phone calls before getting in the car and turn off the phone or switch notifications to silent while driving. Some phones have a ‘Do Not Disturb While Driving’ feature that mutes incoming calls, texts and notifications while you drive.

Residents can also report a distracted driver through the Halton Regional Police Service’s Road Watch Online reporting tool. To learn more, visit haltonpolice.ca.