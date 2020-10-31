Halton police launches first-ever Youth Advisory Council

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is launching their first ever Youth Advisory Council to increase connectivity and better understand the needs of the youth living in the Region.

“We recognize that youth are our future and today more than ever, their voices must be heard and have an impact on how we as a Police Service develop programs and initiatives to enhance community safety and well-being,” said Deputy Chief Roger Wilkie. “This Youth Advisory Council will be a great addition to our Equity, Diversity and Inclusion strategy by ensuring we have a point of contact between our Police Service and the diverse youth living in the Region of Halton.”

The council will advise Halton police on how their policies, programs and outreach initiatives are impacting youth living in the region as well as assist in the development of future programs and initiatives to meet the changing needs of the youth and community.

The concept for the Youth Advisory Council was developed in consultation with the Halton police service, local youth and community stakeholders who felt that there was a critical gap in how youth living in Halton region are engaged. The HRPS has recognized that all citizens, including youth, have a role to play in ensuring we live in the safest and most inclusive region in Canada, police said in a statement.

​The HRPS is looking for youth aged 14-18 who want to inspire change and employ their diverse perspectives and experiences to ensure that the police service is more inclusive and meets the needs of young people living in the region.

More information about this initiative and the application process can be found at https://www.haltonpolice.ca/community/youth/youthadvisorycouncil.php.