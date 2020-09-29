Halton police make ‘historic’ drug bust

​The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) Drug and Human Trafficking Unit has recently concluded a year-long investigation titled, ‘Project Mover’. Beginning in Halton in late 2019, Project Mover spanned the Greater Toronto Area, and resulted in the largest fentanyl seizure in HRPS history, with a value of more than $4 million.

During the course of Project Mover, officers executed search warrants at six residences (see attached map for locations) and made use of more than 100 judicial authorizations.

Project Mover resulted in the seizure of the following:

10.25 kilograms of fentanyl

1 kilogram of cocaine

6 kilograms of a suspected controlled substance (identification of substance pending analysis)

1.25 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine

$307,065 currency (CDN $)

Semi-automatic 12 gauge shotgun

.40 calibre handgun with an extended clip

Stolen 2019 Dodge Durango

2016 Acura RDX

Nine individuals are facing a total of 30 charges in relation to this investigation. They are: Jorge Zamora (28) of British Columbia, Ian Singh (31) of Markham, Karen Tran (28) of Toronto, Joseph Piansay (26) of Brampton, Domenic Mamone (47) of Hamilton, ​Jordan Treleaven (28) of Oakville, Douglas Johnson (46) of Oakville, Jani Suutarinen (44) of Alberta and Craig Grant (21) of Mississauga.

The HRPS thanks the Public Prosecution Service of Canada, Criminal Intelligence Service Ontario (CISO) and the RCMP for their assistance during the investigation.

