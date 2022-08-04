The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is launching a new Electronic Tickets, or ‘eTickets’, pilot project in Burlington on August 9.

Officers in the 3 District Response Unit, which focuses on Traffic Enforcement, will pilot the project, with the Milton/Halton Hills and Oakville district units joining the pilot in early fall 2022. The HRPS expects to have eTickets adopted by all frontline officers by early 2023.

eTickets are digitally filled out, with the aid of a licence reader, and printed from HRPS officers’ mobile work stations. While the tickets (Provincial Offence Notices) have a completely different look, they hold the same weight in court as the previous format and offer clear, easy to read instructions to members of the public.

“For members of the public, eTickets just simply look different, but behind the scenes, eTickets offer many efficiencies and advantages to our officers,” says Deputy Chief Roger Wilkie. “eTickets streamline the entire ticketing process, meaning our officers can spend less time on paperwork and more time in the community focused on safety and well-being.”

The eTicketing solution provides officers with convenient pre-populated menus of common charges, and has the flexibility to enter less-common offences and warnings as required. The eTicket solution also integrates directly with the Halton’s records management system, Niche. This means increased accuracy and efficiencies in record keeping, compared to carbon-copy tickets which are hand-filled.