HAM spokesperson Rizwan arrested from Bihar by Jharkhand Police

Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) national spokesperson Danish Rizwan was arrested from Bihar’s Arrah by a Jharkhand Police team on Thursday, officials said.

Rizwan is accused of firing on a woman named Sushma Badhaika at Sahjanand Chowk under Argonda police station in Ranchi. The police said that he is also accused of sexually assaulting a woman as well.

The Jharkhand Police arrested him from Tari locality of Arrah city with the help of local police, Town police station SHO Sanjiv Kumar said, adding that Rizwan is currently lodged in their lockup.

Jharkhand Police will seek transit remand of Rizwan on Friday to take him to Ranchi.

20230105-190603

