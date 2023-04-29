WORLD

Hamas chief accepts Iran FM’s invitation for visit

NewsWire
0
0

Head of the Hamas Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh has accepted Iran’s invitation to visit the country soon, said the Palestinian faction in a statement.

The invitation was made during a recent phone call between Haniyeh and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdolalhian, during which they discussed political developments in the region, it added on Friday.

Palestinian factions, most notably Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, have strong ties with Iran, Xinhua news agency reported.

In January 2020, Haniyeh visited Iran to attend the funeral of top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani killed by a US drone strike near the Baghdad International Airport in Iraq.

20230429-073802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Another journalist killed in Mexico

    Ukrainian envoy to India seeks PM Modi’s intervention

    Freezing weather kills 104 people in Afghanistan in 2 weeks

    Japan begins accepting ‘vaccine passports’ applications