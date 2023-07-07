INDIA

Hamas claims responsibility for West Bank shooting attack

Palestinian militant group, Hamas has claimed responsibility for killing an Israeli security officer in a shooting attack in the West Bank.

The group’sarmed wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, confirmed that its member Ahmad Ghizan was killed after carrying out the shooting attack near the village of Kafr Qaddum, east of the West Bank city of Qalqilya on Thursday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Al-Qassam Brigades said that Ghizan, a resident of the village of Qibya near the West Bank city of Ramallah, carried out the attack as “a quick response” to the Israeli military raid on the West Bank city of Jenin and its refugee camp from Monday to Tuesday.

The Israeli attack left at least 13 Palestinians and an Israeli soldier dead.

Since January, 26 people, most of them Israelis, have been killed in a series of attacks carried out by Palestinians, while 190 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli soldiers and settlers, according to official figures.

