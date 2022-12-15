WORLD

Hamas threatens to end prisoner exchange talks with Israel

NewsWire
0
0

A senior Hamas leader has threatened to permanently end the prisoner exchange talks with Israel in response to the latter’s continuous delay in the negotiations.

Yahya Sinwar, Hamas’ leader in the Gaza Strip, made the threat during a rally organised in Gaza city to mark the 35th anniversary of the establishment of the Palestinian group, reports Xinhua news agency.

Tens of thousands of Hamas supporters attended the rally.

“In view of the (Israeli) occupier’s delay, we announce that we will give it a limited time to complete an exchange deal; otherwise, we will close the case of the four soldiers forever and find another way to liberate our prisoners,” he said.

In 2016, Hamas’ armed wing al-Qassam Brigades announced that it was holding four Israeli soldiers without specifying their fate, while the Jewish state has claimed two of them were already dead.

Israel had previously struck a prisoner exchange agreement with Hamas under the auspices of Egypt in 2011.

The deal resulted in the release of the Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, who was captured by Hamas in 2006, in exchange for the release of more than 1,000 Palestinian prisoners in two batches.

20221215-091803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    China expanding mass surveillance systems

    1 dead, 8 injured after bullet train derails in China

    American dream gone wrong, says family of Indian-origin murder victims

    Steve Smith unhappy with BBL side Sydney Sixers not giving him...