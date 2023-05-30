COMMUNITY

Hamilton police release names of double homicide victims

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
The names of the young couple fatally shot by their landlord on Saturday was released today with permission of the family.

Hamilton Police confirmed the identity of the victims as 27-year-old Carissa MacDonald of Stoney Creek, formally of Huntsville and 28-year-old Aaron Stone of Hamilton.

The families of both victims are requesting privacy at this time.

According to a police report at around 5:40 pm on Saturday, May 27, officers responded to 322 Jones Road in Stoney Creek and found two deceased victims. The 27-year-old female and 28-year-old male were both tenants at the residence, police said.

The 57-year-old landlord barricaded himself in the residence with firearms that were registered to him, the report stated. At one point during the negotiations, the suspect fired at the police armoured vehicle and later fired additional rounds resulting in an interaction with police.

Police continue to appeal for more witnesses. Anyone with information should contact Detective Robert DiIanni at 905-546-3836 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.

