Hand grenade explodes in Kabul with no casualties

Unknown men detonated a hand grenade in Afghanistan’s capital but caused no loss of life and property damage, Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said.

“Unknown persons threw a hand grenade on a road in Khair Khana area of Police District 11 at 6:20 p.m. local time today but fortunately caused no casualties,” Zadran said on his Twitter account on Sunday.

Without providing more details, the official noted that an investigation had been initiated into the incident, Xinhua news agency reported.

Kabul has been the scene of increasing security incidents over the past couple of months. A blast on a road next to the Foreign Ministry a couple of weeks ago for which the rival Daesh or Islamic State outfit claimed responsibility left at least four dead and several injured, including three security personnel.

