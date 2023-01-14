INDIA

Hand grenades found in house of two men arrested over links with terror outfits

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi Police’s Special Cell has recovered two hand grenades from a house in the Bhalswa Dairy area, where two persons who were arrested over their suspected links with terror organisations, were staying on rent, said an official.

“During investigation, in pursuance of disclosure, both the accused led the police team to their rented accommodation at Shradha Nand Colony, Bhalswa Dairy police station area. Two hand grenades were recovered from the room,” said a senior police official.

“Traces of human blood have also been found by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team,” said the official, adding that further investigation is going on.

The duo was sent to 14 days of police custody on Friday. On Thursday, the Special Cell team arrested two men suspected of involvement with anti-national elements.

The accused have been identified as Jagjit Singh, 29, alias Jagga alias Yaqub, a resident of district Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand and Naushad, 56, a resident of Jahangirpuri.

Police said that they have also recovered three pistols along with 22 bullets.

According to police, Naushad had been associated with Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Harkat-ul-Ansar, operating primarily in Kashmir.

He has been a life convict in two cases of murder and was also sentenced to 10 years in prison in a case under the Explosives Act.

Police said that Jagjit Singh is a member of the notorious Bambiha gang.

“Jagjit has been getting instructions from anti-national elements based abroad. He is a parole jumper in a case of murder in Uttarakhand,” said a senior police official, adding that further investigation is underway to ascertain their other involvements.

20230114-115004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Wanted criminal Anil Dujana, two aides held in Delhi

    With a chaotic surge, Mumbai airport mirrors suburban railway stations

    Why CRPF bravehearts lose the battle of life in ‘Red Corridor’

    Parl panel concerned over accidents on highways due to stray cattle