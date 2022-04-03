Hand written posters of the outlawed Maoists have appeared in several parts of Thamarassery in Kozhikode district of Kerala criticizing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for the multi-crore high-speed K-Rail Silverline project.

The posters said that the Chief Minister is taking the state to ruins through the Silverline project and hence has to be opposed. It said that the CPI-M government is following the economic and regressive policies of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

Kozhikode Rural Superintendent of Police, Dr Srinivas told IANS that the police were monitoring the situation and are conducting searches and questioning suspected people regarding the posters.

The anti-Maoist police squad, “Thunderbolt” has been pressed into service and they are conducting searches in adjoining forests for finding out those behind the posters.

The hand written posters written in A-4 size papers appeared in various parts of Thamarassery which is the border of Kozhikode and close to Wayanad district of Kerala which has an active presence of Maoist groups.

The outfit has also warned the state government of the consequences if it goes ahead with the project.

Kerala is witnessing strong agitations against the K-Rail project by Congress and the BJP with huge public participation. The CPI-M which is ruling the state is on the backfoot following the public ire and the Chief Minister is taking a bold posture that he would implement the project at any cost.

This is the first time since the agitation against the K-Rail project began that the Maoist groups have come in the picture against the government.

20220403-182403