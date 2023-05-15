Highly experienced sports presenter, Charu Sharma, says the first season of the Premier Handball League (PHL) is expected to be highly successful as handball is a very athletic sport.

The inaugural edition of the league is only a month away now and will be played from June 8 to June 25 in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Sharma, who has played pivotal roles in various private leagues in India in varying capacities and even was the auctioneer for the Premier Handball League auction, on Monday talked about looking ahead at the PHL with delight.

“I’m really excited about the fact that it is a new league and it is getting a new opportunity in our part of the world to move ahead. Handball is an Olympic sport, it’s a very popular sport in many parts of the world and so too in India, but it just hasn’t had the profile or the pedestal to stand and enjoy the spotlight in our nation. But this Premier Handball League is a massive step to shining the spotlight on the sport, so I am excited about”that,” he said.

He went on to talk about why a private handball league was needed in India as he said, “This is the biggest moment for handball in India. Sometimes international success also matters a great deal, but that’s once a year or once every five years. More tournaments need to be held in India.”

“The minute there’s a professional league, not one, not 12, but hundreds of players will make a living gradually as it will get better and better, and they will get jobs as the whole ecosystem of handball is going to improv” rapidly,” he said.

The veteran sports broadcaster then talked about why he feels handball as a sport will see a boom in popularity and viewership in India.

“It is a highly athletic sport. There’s constant running around, it’s like basketball in a sense and those leaping goals that we see very often there’s constant movement and I think for any sport to do well in terms of viewership or in terms of visible impact for all those who are watching on either television or other media or in the stadiums. The fact that there’s constant movement is very engaging for spectators. You can’t take your eyes off the court; you can’t say I’ll see it 5 minutes later because there’s such constant movement and action”taking place,” he added.

