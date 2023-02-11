New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANSlife) It is often said that we don’t need a special occasion to shower our loved ones with affection, yet we eagerly await Valentine’s Day which carries a deep significance. So, celebrate this Day with profound feelings of trust, care, and love. Here are some gift options which echo your love and convey your feelings in just the right way.

1. Swarovski x Rupi Kaur | Exclusive Poems About Universal Love

Rupi Kaur, who is known for writing about themes of love and femininity, homes in on her impactful style of poetry to craft three beautiful poems about universal love, exclusively for Swarovski.

The trailblazing poet, artist, and performer has penned an inspiring series of love notes for Swarovski to celebrate the powerful and multi-faceted emotion of love. Swarovski is also marking Valentine’s Day with the launch of its first playlist on Spotify – an empowering selection of self-love anthems curated by Flowerovlove.

Rupi Kaur’s poetry launches exclusively on Swarovski’s website and social media channels on January 30, 2023

2. Tirukkural – The Book of Desire by Meena Kandasamy

Written by the poet Thiruvalluvar, the Kamattu-p-pal is the third part of the Tirukkural – one of the most important texts in Tamil literature. The most intimate section of this great work – it is also, historically, the part that has been most heavily censored. Although hundreds of male translations of the text have been published, it has also only ever been translated by a woman once before. Tirukkural is award-winning writer Meena Kandasamy’s luminous translation of the Kamattu-p-pal.

Available on amazonBeauty Basket & Grooming Essentials

1. MyGlamm XOXO Eyeshadow Palette

MyGlamm’s XOXO Eyeshadow Palette from the new Valentine’s Range includes 9 gorgeous shades. Create varied looks perfect for your date night! Available in Valentine’s Day special packaging, making it the perfect gift for the occasion.

Priced at Rs. 699/- for 7.2gm Available on the MyGlamm App and Website (www.myglamm.com)?

2. POPxo Makeup by MyGlamm – Valentine’s Launch

The collection has 3 kits that contain 2 ultra-pigmented, long-stay lipsticks that effortlessly glide with just one swipe. The 3 kits are named – Galentines, Honeypie, and Sweetheart.

Priced at Rs. 399/- for each Kit. Available at MyGlamm App and Website (www.myglamm.com)?

3. Moms Co. Daily Skincare Essentials

The Moms Co. Daily Skincare Essentials consists of natural skincare products for the perfect C-T-M routine. Olive oil-based cleansers in Natural Vita Rich Face Wash gently clean the skin without stripping it of moisture or causing irritation. Vitamin C, 5 plants AHA’s, and Witch Hazel in our alcohol-free Natural Daily Face Toner gently exfoliates the skin, tightens pores, and hydrates the skin. Hyaluronic Acid and Chia Seed oil in Natural Vita Rich Face Cream replenishes moisture.

Priced at Rs. 967/- Available at themomsco.com, Amazon.in, Nykaa.com

4. Organic Harvest Lip Serum With Coffee & Vitamin E

Organic Harvest Lip Serum With Coffee & Vitamin E penetrates deep into the lips and moisturizes them deeply. Caffeine helps keep your lips supple by exfoliating dead skin and coating them with a thick, moisturizing layer making them soft and plump. Applying this lip serum will make your lips glossier, it also offers a smooth and luscious look to the lips.

Priced at Rs. 445/- Available at organicharvest.in, Amazon.in, Nykaa.com

5. St. Botanica Goji Berry Day Cream With Vitamin C for Glowing Skin, SPF 15

This St.Botanica Goji Berry Day Cream is a glow-boosting essential, infused with skincare “superfood” Goji Berry. Known for its antioxidant and anti-aging properties, Goji Berry in the Cream helps fight signs of skin aging and improves skin appearance. It is a potent formula, infused with Vitamin C that helps brighten skin & remove dullness. The goodness of Dragon Fruit helps soothe & make the skin glow. It is a lightweight formula that is gentle on the skin and has no Silicones or Mineral Oils.

Priced at Rs. 599 | Quantity: 50G | Available on the Website (https://www.stbotanica.com/)?

6. Makeup Eraser India Introduces Its New Launch for the Valentine’s Gift Set

The recently launched Makeup Eraser India’s Special delivery 7-day set (Limited Edition) is Ultra-soft, hypoallergenic, and dermatologist approved. Free of alcohol, oils, astringents, parabens, fragrances, and sulfates.

Priced at Rs. 1899/- Available on makeuperaserindia.com

7. Urban Color London Stardust Eyeshadow

Gift your loved ones a beauty essential to amp up their glam quotient, be it your best friend, mother, wife, or any loved one. With just the right blend of pearl and glitter, this unique multidimensional liquid eyeshadow gives the eyes an incredible lustrous shine and metallic shimmer. The lightweight formula with its innovative gel texture glides on effortlessly and dries smoothly, locking in maximum sparkle with minimal fallout to create a real wow factor. The formula is buildable and easy to blend, so you can customize the intensity and wear it alone or as a topper for your eyeshadow as per your liking.

Modicare’s Urban Color London Stardust Eyeshadow is available in 5 mesmerizing shades – Misty Star, Glam, Glitzy, Sparkle, and Magic Touch, which cost just Rs. 1250/-.

8. Urban Color London’s Irresistible Matte Lip Color

Lip smudge is no fun but a matte(r) of many dependencies. And if you’re on the lookout for a long-lasting creamy formula, then Urban Color London’s latest Irresistible Matte Lipcolor under Modicare is your transfer-proof best friend. It offers a mischievous matte vibrancy with its single-stroke full coverage. Created with pure matte powder pigments and botanical extracts, the soft, lightweight texture feels amazingly comfortable round-the-clock. What more? It comes infused with mango butter that lets you feel silky-smooth for up to 10 hours. Time to repair, protect and hydrate.

The cruelty-free, dermatologically tested, 100 per cent vegan, and paraben-free range come in 12 rich shades priced at INR 1250/- each.

9. Sirona Therapeutic Body Wash

Keeping up with your rejuvenated lifestyle, Sirona Therapeutic Body Wash is a holistic smooth treatment that comes with real exotic vegetables and essential oils to remove dirt, suntan/sunburn, rashes, skin itching, and body odor to give you fresh and healthy skin. Equipped for both men and women, body wash is made with 100 per cent vegetable sources. It is antioxidant-rich, therapeutic, and cleanses without stripping the skin of its natural oils.

Priced at Rs. 339 (Per Bottle) | Quantity: 200ML

10. Manish Malhotra Precision Eyebrow Definer

Enriched with the goodness of shea butter, this eyebrow definer by Manish Malhotra Luxury Makeup by MyGlamm leaves a shiny, moisturized, and creamy matte finish. It comes with a built-in spoolie — the ultimate brow weapon that you can use for grooming and blending. The product is vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free, SLS-free, sulfate-free, alcohol-free, formaldehyde-free, silicone-free, and contains natural extracts.

Priced at Rs. 1095/- Available at the Manish Malhotra Flagship Stores – Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad. MyGlamm App and Website (www.myglamm.com)

11. Glossy Lip Stain

Non-drying lip stain with a gloss finish. Your lips deserve it all: beautiful color that stays put, a healthy sheen, and comfortable wear. This lightweight, non-drying lip stain imbues lips with a sheer kiss of color and a healthy hint of shine in one step (think: more pigment than a lip balm and less bold than lipstick). The long-lasting, buildable formula won’t transfer and leaves lips looking and feeling fresh. Available in 8 gorgeous shades.

Priced at Rs. 690/- for 3ml Available in India exclusively on Nykaa.com

12. Women’s Gift Set by Perfume Lounge

This gift set will have Gin & Tonic variants of 20ml each. Variants include- I’m a hot mess, Snacc or Dessert, Hello eye candy & Thank you next.

Priced at Rs. 899/- Available at perfumelounge.in

13. Myrica Muse by Scentido

A fruity floral musk scent created by perfumer Emilie Bouge for Miller Harris over a confident blend of red fruits and charming upcycled rose, blended with spices and a nuanced alcoholic character to give Myrica Muse an alluring and sophisticated finish with charm retro. Strawberry and bay leaf (Myrica) combine with energetic natural mandarin and pink pepper in a fruity yet seductive start. A newly developed rose and patchouli combine in the heart to envelop the wearer in the heart of timeless floral musk. Glamor is brought to the fragrance with a confident yet subtle natural rum from Réunion, perfectly fused with an infusion of creamy natural vanilla and resinous benzoin.

Priced at Rs. 15,000/- Available at Scentido stores across and website. http://www.scentido.com/

14. Glow Kit Set From Nourish Mantra

Get your glow on with Nourish Mantra’s Glow Kit. Gift your loved ones the best of skincare or just treat yourself with this special gift set.

Vedic Elixir 8-in-1 Rejuvenating Facial Oil-Pure drops of moisture-rich essence of Hemp Seed, powered by 8 luxurious oils, packed with antioxidants and vitamins to protect skin from pollutants, and visible signs of aging. This nutritive healing elixir is 100 per cent natural which helps to nourish, hydrate, and deliver exceptional radiance to the skin

Tru Glow Face Mask – An earthy and powerful blend of Sandalwood and Turmeric for youthful, glowing skin. A wash-off face mask that combines the goodness of Ayurveda and modern science to help you achieve bright, smooth skin. It is 100 per cent natural and is enriched with power extracts like Sandalwood and Turmeric, its healing properties ease redness, inflammation, and irritation.

Kashmiri Lavender Facial Mist-Experience luxury with an all-natural Ayurvedic mist infused with the healing and calming properties of Lavender.

Priced at Rs. 2755/- Available on nourishmantra.in

15. Plum Mini serums

New to serums? Don’t know which active ingredient to start with? Plum is here with their most loved beginner-friendly serums in mini sizes in a set of 5 making them a perfect trial pack for beginners. The mini yet sturdy packaging also makes these mini serums travel-friendly and a boon for explorers who hate leaving behind their full-size serums before take-off! Pick your pack from below and glow like never before!

Priced at Rs. 690/- Available on plumgoodness.com

16. Red Velvet Love Kit

Valentine’s day is around the corner, and whether you are celebrating with your partner, your best friends, or your girl gang, the occasion demands some pampering! Well, what better than a delicious body care gift kit that smells like your favorite slice of cake and leaves you feeling fabulous? Plum BodyLovin’, a 100 per cent vegan and cruelty-free brand has curated a kit that will set the tone right for the occasion, inclusive of a body wash & body butter in the brand’s signature Red Velvet Love fragrance infused with the goodness of shea oil and cocoa oil. This deliciously warm & gourmand delight is sure to be your favorite!

Priced at Rs. 1,195/- available on plumgoodness.com

17. Head-to-Toe Trio Gift Set by PHY

Looking for a special gift for someone or just want to treat yourself, this Valentine’s Day? Phy has got your back! Featuring the brand’s top-of-the-line deep cleansing Charcoal Face Wash, Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo, and Vitamin Sea Energizing Body Wash, this gift set is everything a guy needs for a quick and luxurious skin + hair routine. A perfect gift set for that special someone in your life!

Priced at Rs. 1575/- Available on thephylife.com

18. Awshad Full Spectrum Vijaya Oil Peppermint

The product is specially formulated to rejuvenate your mind & body using a peppermint flavor that combines the best principles of Ayurveda with intensive lab research to provide solutions for ailments arising from modern-day lifestyles.

Priced at Rs. 3,200/- for 1500mg & Rs. 5,100/- for 4500mg Available on awshad.com

19. Velvet Cream Magic Blush in ‘Maid of Honor’, ‘Sister From Another Mister’ and ‘Partner In Crime’

The Velvet Cream Magic Blush is an everyday go-to blush with a creamy consistency and a lightweight texture. Rich in natural oils and butter, it glides effortlessly and melts into your skin making the skin look flushed & fresh.

Priced at Rs. 1399/- Available on simplynam

20. The Dyson Airwrap TM multi-styler

With Valentine’s week coming up in your calendar, choosing the ideal gift for your loved one can be both a daunting and exhilarating experience! Dyson is here to end your search for a perfect gift for your Valentine with its Dyson AirwrapTM multi-styler. The only styler to curl, shape and hide flyaways using the Coanda effect – with no extreme heat.

Priced at Rs. 45,900/- Available on Dyson Airwrap TMMulti-Styler

21. Skeyndor Power Retinol Kit

This kit helps revitalize and protect your skin against early signs of aging with this new-age skincare regime.

Priced at Rs. 2,200/- Shop at Skeyndor Power Retinol Kit

22. Philips Ionic hairbrush BHH885/10

This all-new brush comes with ionic care that gives smooth, frizz-free hair in just 5 min. It has Thermoprotect technology that minimizes heat damage on hair and Argan oil-infused bristles that glide smoothly through hair leaving it shiny and smooth. It offers 3 temperature settings to suit different hair types and is suitable for styling colored hair.

Priced at Rs. 4,995/-

23. Philips Facial Hair Remover BRR454

The new powerful yet gentle facial hair remover, the Philips BRR454 Facial Hair Remover gently removes facial hair on the upper lip, chin, cheeks, and jawline. This product comes packed with the 360° Hypoallergenic head technology of Philips which ensures a gentle hair removal experience. It has self-sharpening blades that deliver constant closeness to the skin allowing for flawless results. For a user-friendly experience, the product has a built-in mirror as well full circle LED light that ensures maximum visibility to remove even the finest facial hair.

Priced at Rs. 2,195/-

24. Neal’s Yard remedies for him

Neal’s Yard remedies got you covered with their all-new Men Skincare range for your Man’s healthy and glowing skin. This lovely range of products includes Purifying Face wash, Revitalising Face Scrub, Age- Defying Moisturiser & Invigorating Hair & Body Wash. You can also gift this valentine some combos by Neals Yard Remedies to treat him like a king!! It’s a great way to spoil your Valentine and make them feel special and loved.

Priced at Rs. 7670/- Available on Boddess, Myntra

25. SUGAR’s Limited-Edition La La Love 18HR Liquid Lipsticks

Make your lips meet SUGAR’s Limited-Edition La La Love 18HR Liquid Lipsticks. Housed in a Cupid-approved mini heart packaging, these irresistible sleek matte liquid lipsticks with a full-coverage formula glide seamlessly and stay on your lips all night long (kisses…keep them coming!). Delivering super soft pout, these transfer-proof, all-day wear lippies will surely make your heart go Ooh la la!

Priced at Rs. 399/- Shop at sugarcosmetics.com

26. Moroccanoil Brumes du Maroc

The brand’s first-ever fragrance offering. The hair and body mist feature the signature Moroccanoil scent, an exotic blend of spicy amber and sweet floral notes, which has been a customer obsession since the brand was founded. This all-over mist will transport you on a sensorial journey through the Mediterranean. Featuring argan oil and Vitamin E to hydrate and nourish, and formulated in a lightweight, ultra-fine mist that won’t disrupt your hairstyle, Brumes du Maroc can be used on hair and body throughout the day as often as desired.

Priced at Rs. 3,060/- for 3.4 FL.OZ. / 100 ml and Rs. 1,710 for 1 FL. OZ. / 30 ml. The Moroccanoil Body Collection is exclusively available at leading salons and spas across India.

27. Aman Essential Skin

The newly launched Essential Skin, a new skincare range comprising five products developed and produced in Japan combines to create a functional and effective daily skincare routine supporting the natural skin barrier, encouraging deep hydration, and protecting from daily environmental stressors. Aman Essential Skin uses a unique blend of potent herbs that have long been valued in Japan for their powerful effects, as well as skin actives including Vitamin C, Vitamin E, peptides, and hyaluronic acid. Each of the products is built around two key ingredients featured throughout the range. Ancient purple rice bran extract is known for its antioxidant properties, as well as for promoting fibroblast proliferation rate which supports the production of collagen. Indigo extract, from the indigo plant, has also been proven for its anti-oxidant potential.

Shop at aman.com

28. Kay Beauty’s First Ever Kiss Proof Matte Liquid Lipsticks

Kay Beauty is back with another secret from its beauty arsenal, and one that Katrina Kaif swears by! Now get ready to leave kisses, not stains as Kay Beauty for the first time ever launches the ultimate no-transfer Matte Liquid Lipsticks. The new lipsticks feature 12 crush-worthy shades of luxurious mattes, that are suited for all Indian skin tones. Whether you have an intimate dinner soiree planned with your partner for Valentine’s Day or an all-girls brunch to celebrate Galentine’s day, one swipe is all it takes to go from AM to PM, with no re-application needed. True to the brand’s promise of #makeupthatkares, these formulations are enriched with Grapeseed Oil, a rich source of Vitamin E that instantly moisturizes your lips, and Red Raspberry, boasting antioxidant properties to protect the lips from external damage.

Kay Beauty Matte Liquid Lipsticks are exclusively available on the Nykaa website/ app and across Nykaa stores pan-India at INR1299 each.

29. The Skin Support Set by The Ordinary

Give skin the support it needs – with a concentrated dose of B5, B3, and HA, all in one powerful set. It’s the perfect duo to give skin a boost for smoother, brighter, plumper results with every use. Hyaluronic Acid 2 per cent + B5 is a water-based formula that draws hydration to multiple layers of your skin-with next-generation HA and pro-vitamin B5 for smoother, plumper skin. Niacinamide 10 per cent + Zinc 1 per cent visibly improves skin smoothness, brightness, and integrity with every application. Talk about a power couple! This dynamic duo is suited for anyone looking to add a boost of active ingredients to their regimen.

30. MOIRA Loveheat Cream Blush (005, I Love You)

MOIRA Loveheat Cream Blush is a beautiful lightweight buildable cream formula that melts and blends with ease. Infused with Coconut Oil and Aloe Vera extract, this creamy formula will leave a natural dewy flush finish. Six shades from every day to bold for every complexion.

Priced at Rs. 1,150/-

31. Makeup Studio Blusher Lumiere

Get those shiny, rosy cheeks with the Blush Lumière!

Priced at Rs. 1810/- Shop at makeupstudio.in

32. Clinique Makeup Combo: Foundation + Kajal + Hydrator

We love to look gorgeous and beautiful, aren’t we ladies? That’s why we brought Clinique MakeUp Combo for you. Enhance the beauty of your face, eyes, and lips with this amazing combo and make heads turn at any party.

Priced at Rs. 1,950/- Available on Boddess.com

33. Freeman Cleansing Charcoal, rejuvenating cucumber & sugar mask combo- Set of 3

Say “No” to dirt and impurities and “Yes” to clean, nourished skin with this highly effective combo by Freeman. The combo contains a mud mask, clay mask, and a gel mask + scrub which cleanse your pores and nourish your skin gently with the goodness of charcoal, black salt, pink salt, cucumber, and black sugar.

Priced at Rs. 447/- Available on Boddess.com

34. The Man Company Cleanse & Moisturize Pack

Essentials for a complete face care regime. The Man Company Cleanse & Moisturise Pack contains the power of activated charcoal to deep-cleanse your face of all the dirt and impurities to counteract the negative effects of pollution, following it up with a nourishing moisturizer to keep your skin soft and supple.

Priced at Rs. 1047/- Available on Boddess.com

35. Mercedes-Benz Miniature Set for Men

After the success of the original and futurist Mercedes-Benz Club, and without denying its fundamental values of excellence and luxury, Mercedes-Benz Parfums wanted to go even further, even higher. This time with a unique concept of exclusive cooperation with the most talented Firmenich Master Perfumers. A collection of exclusive sensations that light up the night like a thousand sparkling stars.

Priced at Rs. 4,050/- Available on Boddess.com

36. The Body Shop EDT British Rose

Britain’s favorite flower comes into full bloom for this charmingly light rose eau de toilette. Sure to become a favorite in your fragrance collection, The Body Shop Edt British Rose scent contains the essence of hand-picked British roses and Community Trade organic alcohol.

Priced at Rs. 1,595/- Available on Boddess.com

37. All You Need Skincare Kit by Quench Botanics

Treat your loved one and their boo to clear, bright skin with the Quench All You Need Skincare Kit! This kit is filled with skin-loving bestsellers that deep cleanse, boost radiance, and intensely hydrate, leaving behind soft, smooth, and rejuvenated skin!

Priced at Rs. 797/- Available at quenchbotanics

38. ITC Engage exquisitely crafted new range of Eau De Parfums

Exquisitely crafted, this new range of Engage Eau De Parfums comes with superior quality of fine fragrances that linger on to make an impact. Engage fragrances are safe on skin, IFRA compliant and of superior quality with better retentivity. The brand with its portfolio of offerings ensures that consumers enjoy the international quality and the art of perfumery at a comfortable Indian pricing.

The new Engage Eau de Parfum range is available on Amazon, Nykaa, ITC E-store, Flipkart, Purplle, and all leading physical retail stores at an MRP of Rs. 599/- for 100ml.

39. Gk Hair Balancing Shampoo Balancing Conditioner and Serum

Gk hair balancing shampoo and conditioner duo deeply cleanses the scalp without causing any irritation. Keeps hair healthy, shiny, fluffy & smooth. Delivers natural hydration while restoring the scalp’s ph level. It is equally beneficial for both men and women. Gk hair balancing shampoo and conditioner is infused with a 100 per cent natural keratin blend- juvexin, natural seed oils, and plant & grain extracts. These four ingredients help in hydrating hair adds softness & balance ph levels to reduce excess oil. Juvexin restores natural keratin and increases the longevity of keratin-treated hair. Gkhair gold serum enriched with the goodness of juvexin, aloe vera, shea butter, and argan oil provides deep nourishment to the hair, eliminates frizz, and adds shine.

Priced at Rs. 4400/- Available at myntra.com

40. Hair Fall Control Kit by Secret Hair Care

Bringing you a minimal yet effective hair care routine with the amazing combo of our best sellers Black charm oil to prevent hair fall by strengthening the roots, hibiscus shampoo to maintain scalps ph & the Flango conditioner to make your hair look lustrous & voluminous. Oil your hair thrice a week followed by shampooing & conditioning for the best effect.

Shop at thesecrethaircare.com

41. The Best Valentine’s Day Fragrance Kit for Him by Bombay Shaving Company

Ladies – let’s begin by considering how you want your husband, fiance, or boyfriend to feel when receiving their Valentine’s Day gift. Cherished and valued? Take the romantic path and purchase a treasured item. Cared for and comprehended? Purchase a useful item that he requires but would not think to ask for or buy. Are you going for surprised and happy? Honor his interests, pick something amusing, or go with something wildly experiential. If your answer is all of the above, Bombay Shaving Company has got you sorted.

Shop here

Delicious Goodies

1. Blush, Assorted Teas Gift Set, 3 Teas by VAHDAM

Move over chocolates and roses! Brew a classic tale of love and togetherness with this very special Limited Edition blend that is all things romance & wellness. Gift your loved one something that’s going to make their heart smile.

Priced at Rs. 999/- Available on vahdam.in

2. Wellbeing Nutrition Gift for Him

Your man requires the right amount of nutrition to keep up in this fast pace society. This thoughtfully curated Gift-Box for him comes up with modernly designed Nano oral strips and 2-in-1 capsules to improve his immunity & nutrition kick instantly.

Priced at Rs. 4246/- Shop at Wellbeing Nutrition Gift for Him

3. Jamie Oliver’s Pizzeria

Valentine’s day is right around the corner without miss out on the fun and tasty treats from Jamie Oliver’s Pizzeria & Jamie’s Italian where you will fall in love with the first bite.

Available at in.jamieoliverspizzeria.com Outlets in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Pune, Chandigarh, Thane, Jalandhar & Lucknow

4. Ferrero Rocher

Whole hazelnut covered in milk chocolate. A creamy filling, a crunchy wafer, and a delicious hazelnut center; And thanks to its inimitable golden wrapper and paper cup Ferrero Rocher is even more unique and special.

Priced at Rs. 895/- Available on Amazon

5. Evocus Gift Pack

Evocus is your feel-good factor, health signature, style statement, and game-changing drink with a difference – all in one bottle. Evocus black alkaline water is known for its multiple useful properties like Super Hydration, Boosting Metabolism & Immunity, Detoxification & PH levels of 8+.

Priced at Rs.100/- for 500ml and Rs. 2400/- for 24 Bottles. Shop at EVOCUS

6. Coffee Brewster Kit

Hampers can be customized as required with the option to change packaging style, customize products as per your choice or add a message card to your hampers. The options are limitless, your hamper your way!

Box Contents: 250 gm coffee of your choice, Ceramic french press, Ceramic coffee mug, Smoor Cookies.

Priced at Rs. 19,999/- Available on somethingsbrewing.in

7. SMOOR Gift Hamper: All Things Chocolate

For the one who loves chocolate, this premium gift hamper from Smoor is a bouquet of indulgences for your loved one! The set has flavorful dried coffee, a rich hazelnut spread, 2 stir-it-ups, 2 nougat bars, a tin of dragees, 1 pack of chocolate bites, 9-piece couverture boxes, chilli sable cookies, and an Indian origin bar.

Priced at Rs. 5,200/- Available on Tata CLiQ Luxury

8. Celebrate Love This Valentine’s Day with The Gift Studio

Most of us may have spent the first month of the year making healthier, conscious choices and trying to stay on top of our resolutions. However, the onset of February means one thing – a month of love, indulgence, and gifting. This Valentine’s Day, pamper your loved ones with a thoughtful, special gift from The Gift Studio.

The Valentine’s Day hampers are priced starting at Rs. 2,299 can be purchased from www.thegiftstudio.in The brand offers pan-India delivery and is also present at Nature’s Basket stores across India.

In High Spirits1. Celebrate valentine’s day with Chateau Indage wines I Tiger Hill Merlot Shiraz

Want to make your Valentine’s day memorable? Gift your Partner luxury packed in a wine bottle! Made from the best quality grapes, Chateau Indage wines blend flawlessly with flavored mixers to prepare and relish refreshing cocktails and sangrias to celebrate love.

Priced at Rs. 1099/- for 750ml

2. Downing Street by NeuWorld Spirits

Downing Street with its subtle sensation of spicy liquorice, with a hint of sweet and fruity aromas of honey, will leave one wanting for more. It has a palate of luscious flavors of mandarins melded with chocolate-dipped raisins with a beautiful rolling taste of the peaty malt with an incredibly smooth finish.

Priced at Rs. 850 for 750 ml

3. Royal Tribe by NeuWorld Spirits

Royal Tribe has an enticing aroma of freshly baked plum streusel cake drenched in honey, dark dried apricot & fi­gs, to give your taste buds a few bittersweet notes. A poignant whiff with burnt woody notes and a hint of spice to tingle your senses. The palate of Royal Tribe has warmth with a slurry of poignant notes leaving an aftertaste of creamy fudge and crushed almonds ebbing gently away in the background. The finishing note of Royal Tribe is the classic smoky and scorched wood, with a hint of gentle spice

Priced at Rs. 550 for 750 ml

4. Glenmorangie – The Lasanta

If there’s anything as romantic as watching the sunset with your partner, it is sipping on the sunset. Director of Whisky, Dr Bill’s has bottled the magic of the setting sun in the form of Glenmorangie – The Lasanta; as it enchants your eyes and calls out to the rest of your senses with an endless horizon of rich spiciness and sun-drenched sweetness.

Perfectly crafted by Glenmorangie’s Highland whisky makers; it is aged for 12 years, offering notes of Chocolate covered raisins, Honeycomb, and Caramel Toffee; making this single malt the ideal gift to mark Valentine’s Day this year.

Price: Delhi: Rs. 6010/- Bangalore: Rs. 7825/-

5. Hennessy VS

No celebration can ever be complete without raising a toast with something extra special. This Valentine’s Day, toast to a lifetime of love and togetherness with a well-crafted bottle of Hennessy VS.

Fundamentally, Hennessy is created as the embodiment of the style of the Maison and its time-honored traditions. Hennessy Very Special is a reflection of the Maison’s unique savoir-faire. The result of an exacting process of selection to find a balanced eaux-de-vie of subtle and refined character, its timeless flavors are a continuing source of pleasure for cognac connoisseurs.

They are aged in French oak barrels, which bring out a distinctly toasty character. Combining a generous, fruity nature with notes of brown sugar and creme brulee, this is a highly nuanced yet intensely expressive cognac. The palate reveals notes of Bourbon vanilla, toast, almond, and vine fruits. Hennessy Very Special can be enjoyed on its own, over ice, or in a mixed drink.

Price: Mumbai: Rs. 6640/- Gurugram: Rs. 5200/-

6. Moet & Chandon – Rose Imperial

You and your loved one deserve to celebrate Valentine’s Day with more than just a bouquet of roses and a dinner date. Elevate this Valentine’s Day with a bottle of the best champagne in the game, Moet & Chandon – Rose Imperial.

Boxed inside a sparkling cracker, Moet & Chandon – Rose Imperial has fruity notes infused with strawberry, raspberry, and redcurrant. Sharing a crisp glass of Rose Imperial with your loved one will brighten up your Valentine’s celebration and make it unforgettable.

Price: Delhi: Rs. 8,900/- Bangalore: Rs. 7,767/- Mumbai: Rs. 10,250/-

7. Belvedere Vodka

Belvedere is here to jazz up your Valentine’s Day! Produced in one of the world’s longest operating polish distilleries that have been making vodka since 1910, Belvedere’s Master Rye Distillers draw from a 600-year polish vodka-making history to artfully craft Polish rye into an extraordinary vodka of distinct taste and character. This year, amp up your Valentine’s Day by gifting your Valentine a luxurious bottle of Belvedere!

Price: Delhi: Rs. 3,735/- Mumbai: Rs. 6,176/- Bangalore: Rs. 6,197/-

8. Absolut Grapefruit

Absolute Grapefruit is a testament to the ever-evolving needs of consumers. It is an addition to the brand’s iconic flavor portfolio that includes Absolut Citron, Mandarin, Raspberry, and Lime. With the distinct character of pink grapefruit, Absolut Grapefruit has a truly refreshing taste and well-balanced natural sweetness. Created with 100 per cent natural flavors and no added sugar, it is perfect for young and experimental consumers who are exposed to global trends and are drivers of change, always on the lookout for something new and exciting.

Price on request, available online.

9. Jameson Black Barrel

The Jameson Black Barrel is a Triple distilled, twice-charred Irish Whiskey that has intensified aromas of butterscotch, fudge, and creamy toffee with nutty notes and the smooth sweetness of spice and vanilla.

Price on request.

10. Oaken Glow

Oaken Glow is distilled in copper stills and then aged in seasoned oak casks, which lend a unique hue to the whiskey adding to the glow. With the mellowness of fine Indian grain spirit, which emerges as a whisky whose warmth glows deeper as the evening deepens, hence rendering a distinct glow to the bottle.

Price on request.

11. Woodford Reserve For ‘him’

The art of making fine bourbon first took place on the site of the Woodford Reserve Distillery, a National Historic Landmark, in 1812. The perfectly balanced taste of Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey comprises more than 200 detectable flavor notes, from bold grain and wood to sweet aromatics, spice, and fruit & floral notes.

Priced at Rs. 6,500/- onwards

12. Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple For ‘her’

Jack Apple is a deliciously smooth and refreshing apple-flavored whiskey that’s uniquely Jack. It combines the classic no. 7 recipe with an in-house apple-flavored liqueur made from a blend of real apples, clocking in at 35 per cent ABV. It is recommended to serve Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple chilled – neat, on the rocks, or with tonic water for people who love cocktails.

Priced at Rs. 2100/- onwards

Trendy Essentials

1. Roses are Red; Violets are Blue: this year’s gift matching innerwear from Bummer to you Boo!

With love in the air, sharing intimate moments with your partner is the essence of romance. And what’s more intimate than matching your loungewear with your partner? This Valentine’s season, replace the cliches with Bummer’s super comfortable, funky matching loungewear and twin with your partner like never before! Gift the cutest pair of matching loungewear to your special someone and drown in the joy of stirring intimacy.

Available on https://bummer.in/

2. UCB Women’s teddy Bear Bag

Teddy bears affect synthetic fur bags with zip openings. Equipped with chain handle and removable shoulder strap for double portability: by hand and on the shoulder.

Priced at Rs. 4,400/- Available at Benetton stores across India and online at https://in.benetton.com/ where you can enjoy flat 50 per cent off on winterwear.

3. His & Her Pairs of the Iconic- JAPAN S

You can never go wrong with the classics! The Japan S by ASICS SportStyle is the perfect everyday sneaker to twin your partner in! The Japan S shoes are based on one of our throwback offerings From 1981. This shoe features a court-inspired toe box and classic colorways that take your mind and body to new heights. Updated with a lightweight design and a modified cupsole, this shoe is made for comfort. It’s also paired with nostalgic brandings, like the Asics Stripes on the quarter-panels. Originally worn by basketball players in the 1980S, this shoe reimagines its iconic court details with a modern lens.

Priced at Rs. 5999/- Available on asics.com

4. Yoho Women’s Boots

These boots with Heel Plus Technology will help your loved one take their style to new heights. These boots are not only stylish, but they also provide additional support and cushioning to keep them comfortable all day. The sturdy heel will boost your significant other’s confidence, while the cushioned insole will keep their feet happy.

Find the product here.

5. Numero uno brings out the best valentine’s collection for your man

This Valentine’s Day, Numero is offering a stylish and modern take on the love season with its new Valentine’s Day gifting collection. With bold and bright statement pieces, the collection is designed to bring a touch of love to any outfit. Perfect for the love season, the collection features a selection of Valentine’s day-inspired pieces, including hoodies, and sweatshirts adorned with dazzling shades of jeans.

Price on request. Available at: www.numerounojeanswear.com, and Shoppersstop

6. Levi’s Men’s LR 550 Relaxed

A comfortable classic, introduced in 1986 Relaxed jeans with more room than the Levi’s 501 Slightly baggy

Priced at Rs. 7500/- Available on levi.in

Baubles and Bling

1. Drop A Heart Gemstone Bracelet

Drop A Heart Gemstone Bracelet – This high polish yellow gold bracelet has a square red garnet gemstone in a prong setting placed between two heart motifs. It has a fish lock for fastening. Beautifully created 18Karat Gemstone Bracelet from our Valentine collection for today’s women. This particular Gemstone Bracelet has 3.450 g gold and Red Square gemstone weighing 0.180 ct.

Priced at Rs. 24,373/- Available on melorra.com

2. An edgy watch to celebrate your love

Create timeless moments this Valentine’s Day with a horological marvel for your loved one with the Edge Squircle collection from Titan. Embodying a squircle-shaped dial in dual tone and ceramic case, Titan Edge Squircle is all you need for a glamorous date night look. Given it’s a unisex variant, style this stunning watch with your outfit and gift one to your partner so that both of you can together stir some love in the air.

Titan Edge Squircle priced at Rs. 39,995/-

3. Trendiest timepieces for your loved one

This Feb 14, make your New Year resolutions count and surprise your partner for all the good reasons this year. Fastrack caters to the youth with the trendiest products that add oomph to one’s style, without making a big hole in your pocket. Give the perfect complement with the wide range of fashionable watches from Fastrack and finally get an appreciation for your gifting efforts.

The new range includes a variety of watches with stylish designs and colors such as eclectic blue, versatile black, elegant rose gold, and snazzy copper brown to suit any and all occasions.

Priced at Rs. 3,495/-

4. Stunning pieces from Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas

Celebrate the season of love with the choicest gifts exquisitely crafted for your loved one. Birdhichand presents ” The Gift of Love”- an intricately handcrafted range of diamond jewelry studded with multi-shaped natural Mozambican rubies. Let fine jewelry and finer choices fill your special moments with sparkles of joy.

Price on request. Available at Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas in Jaipur & New Delhi

5. Love Sparkles 925 Jewellery Combo Set by Zavya

Add a touch of elegance and sparkle to your Valentine’s Day with the CZ Studded Elegance Rhodium Plated Bracelet Earring Combo. This beautiful set is crafted from 925 sterling silver and features sparkling cubic zirconia stones. The bracelet features a delicate chain adorned with CZ stones, adding a touch of luxury to your wrist. The matching earrings feature CZ studs that sparkle and shine, making them perfect to wear on a special occasion or every day. The rhodium plating adds a touch of elegance and durability to the set. This set is a timeless and romantic gift for your loved one, it’s perfect for any occasion, not just Valentine’s Day. Show your loved one how much they mean to you with the CZ Studded Elegance Rhodium Plated Bracelet-Earring Combo.

Priced at Rs.3999/- Available on Zavya

6. Prada men’s eyewear SPR57Z

Sunglasses from the new Prada Men’s collection are defined by a rectangular silhouette and fine acetate profiles. The front is enriched with a slim metal double bridge featuring the refined silk-screen printed Prada lettering logo. The ultra-slim temples are adorned with an elegant subtly geometric-shaped metal plaque bearing the brand’s logo. Available in versions of Crystal Loden, Crystal Graphite, Black, and Matte Black.

Price on request. Available at Sunglass Hut

7. Weekender by Nappa Dori

Get on the voyage of love this Valentine’s Day, with Nappa Dori’s vintage chic weekender for company! Travel-friendly and also ideal for everyday use, the Weekender is a shoulder-sling luggage bag, made of thick cotton canvas with genuine leather detailing and antique finish hardware.

Priced at Rs. 10,500/- Available on nappadori.com

8. Numisma Miniature Necklace by Aulerth

The statement pendant on this stylish necklace sparkles with Morning Star stones.

Priced at Rs. Price: 10,500/- Available on aulerth.in

9. PLAYFIT STRENGTH

The PLAYFIT STRENGTH is a waterproof smartwatch with the capacity to make Bluetooth calls and strong EBEL drivers for music listening and can be used uninterrupted for 5 days. The feature-rich smartwatch helps you keep your health in perfect condition. It’s equipped with many exercise options, including advanced tracking, Bluetooth calling, and a full-touch circular IPS display. If you’re someone who enjoys swimming, you can now swim without worry with the IP67-rated smartwatch.

Priced at Rs. 4,999/- Buy it Here

10. Redefine your love with STELLA

Style those vibrant pink hues and dainty gold-plated jewelry of the STELLA collection this Valentine’s Day to accentuate your look for a romantic date with your special someone or intimate get-togethers. Renowned for its exceptional symbolic and diverse identities where each piece reveals a story, redefine your love and let these delicate pieces do the talking.

Price starting from Rs. 1,500/- Available at tribeamrapali.com

11. Valentine’s Day special gifts by Sangeeta Boochra

This Valentine’s Day celebrates the special occasion of love and affection with a timeless and classic gift that will always be cherished, a piece of silver jewelry by Sangeeta Boochra. From silver necklaces and bracelets to earrings and pendants, the collection has something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a simple and understated piece or something more elaborate and show-stopping, you’ll find the perfect gift to express your love this Valentine’s Day. Make this Valentine’s Day extra special and give the gift of love with a piece of Sangeeta Boochra’s silver jewelry.

Address: Sangeeta Boochra, Cottons Ground Floor, Mehta Mansion, Opp. Gangar Opticians, August Kranti Marg, Kemps Corner, Mumbai Contact: 022-23645634/ 022-23649720

12. Premium Handmade Leather Accessories by Brune and Bareskin

This Valentine’s Day, express your love and admiration for your man by picking out some of the best accessories from a number of premium handmade leather accessories by Brune and Bareskin. The exclusive luxury valentine collection includes premium quality, handmade leather accessories like bags, wallets, belts, mobile covers, eyewear glasses holders, and a lot more to choose from.

Available online at www.voganow.com & offline stores in Delhi and Jalandhar

13. Panerai Submersible Quarantaquattro Carbotech Tm Blu Abisso (Pam01232)

With the debut of the Panerai Submersible QuarantaQuattro, the 44mm case will become a cornerstone of the iconic collection of Submersible dive watches, joining existing 47mm and 42mm sizes. The foundation for the Submersible Quaranta Quattro CarbotechTM Blu Abisso (PAM01232) is a case composed of the lightest material employed by the brand. Panerai pioneered the use of carbon tech, which has applications in the worlds of aeronautics, motorsports, and biomedicine, in watch design.

Price on request. All timepieces are available at Panerai Boutiques in Delhi & Mumbai.

14. My Happy Hearts by Chopard

Jewels are like caresses, expressing the love we feel for one another. Chopard presents a brand-new collection with My Happy Hearts: jewelry nestling against the skin like intimate and subtle lingerie. A constellation of dainty hearts to be worn alone or stacked as stylish accessories, they are discreet emblems of an emancipated generation and the hallmark of a reinvented relationship with oneself. My Happy Hearts is a gift that we give ourselves, kind and nurturing, like a gentle bubble. The collection borrows its most famous design codes – the heart and the dancing diamonds – from Maison’s legendary creations, played out in new proportions.

15. Sony India introduces attractive offers to celebrate Valentine’s Day

Sony India has announced special offers for Valentine’s Day on select audio products ranging from Headphones, Truly Wireless Earbuds series, and portable Bluetooth speakers. These amazing deals are specially curated for music lovers, working professionals, and students looking to buy premium devices or new audio devices for their entertainment, work from home and learn from home requirements.

These exciting offers start from February 7, 2023 and are valid until February 14, 2023 or until stocks last, across Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores, and exclusively on Amazon and Flipkart e-commerce portal for audiophiles to leverage these irresistible offers.

16. This Season, As You #committolove, Choose From A Stunning Range Of Platinum Love Bands By Platinum Days Of Love

Rare is a love that commits to doing a million things for each other every day. As couples #CommitToLove, they commit to being each other’s best friends, advisors, and partners through all the small moments and the big milestones, always finding strength in the rare love that they share. Be it cheering for your partner, listening to their favorite artist; facing the biggest challenges together, or laughing at each other through all the goofy moments, these small acts of love form the bedrock of a relationship. And a love so rare deserves to be celebrated with a metal that is just as rare and precious – platinum.

17. Platinum Evara

As much as we cheer for our loved ones, it is equally important to also be your own biggest cheerleader. There is no love like self-love and no better time to accept and appreciate yourself, as you take those strides to own your individuality. So, this Valentine’s Day, celebrate self-love as you pick from a stunning array of platinum jewelry pieces from Platinum EVARA’s curated collection for yourself!

18. Isharya Rani Pink Chandelier Earrings

These chandelier-inspired earrings, made with mirrors & CZ, will make quite the impact at your next event or gala.

Available at isharya.co

19. Boater Hat for men, Myaraa by Namrata Lodha

Handmade classic design hat combined with a wide brim and high-quality ribbon trim.

Available on myaraa.com

20. Love is in the air with The Tinted Story

Love is in the air and with Valentine’s Day looming, it’s time to top your priority list with a challenging task of picking a perfect gift for your loved one. With The Tinted Story’s wide range of sunglasses, opting for an ideal, yet affordable pair is sure to wow your partner. If you would like to follow the colour theme, The Tinted Story is the best place to shop for some red and pink sunglasses for the day of love.

Shop at thetintedstory.com

Luxe Lifestyle

1. Misa Candles

Painstakingly curated by the best perfumers in France and the USA, Misa Candles are the perfect gift for loved ones and for oneself! Handmade in the finest tradition of luxury candle-making, they are environment-animal-friendly and use 100 per cent vegan waxes and natural essential oils that give a clean burn without any drips.

Priced at Rs. 2,890/- Only available online at https://www.misa.in/

2. Interflora India Presents The Valentine’s Day Gifting Collection: Language of Love

Language of Love is crafted as a beautiful floral declaration of love, with hues of pink and red all coming together in a vivacious and thoughtful assortment of gift hampers and floral arrangements. This Valentine’s Day, let Interflora be your language of love!

For a new season of floral expressions and gifts, shop on https://www.interflora.in/valentines-day-flowers

3. Luigi Bormioli Bach Decanter and Whiskey Set, Set of 5

A man with an appreciation for his drink has a certain allure. You won’t find a more sophisticated man when it comes to whisky lovers. Give your partner these Luigi Bormioli Bach Decanter and Whiskey set this valentine’s day and they are sure to be spellbound by your outstanding choice. This set features a harmonious mix of a traditional fluted design, updated and combined with contemporary shapes. Made in Italy with SON.hyx glass technology for strength, clarity, and brilliance, this decanter and tumbler whisky gift set is dishwasher safe, keeps its sparkle, and is shatter-resistant. The decanter has a solid glass stopper with a silicone ring for a tight and secure fit and a rim designed for easy filling and pouring. The four ‘Double Old Fashioned’ tumblers have thick bases for muddling ingredients when making an Old Fashioned or similar cocktail. The only thing left to do: is gathered your loved ones, pull out your favorite Scotch, and enjoy the wee small hours!

Priced at Rs. 6,299/- Available at thinKitchen.in

4. John Beswick Van Gogh Starry Night Vase

This vase is the ideal present for your girlfriend or wife if she is an art lover. One of Van Gogh’s most well-known works of art, Starry Night, is a well-known representation in art history. The scene reflects the view from the artist’s bedroom during his later years and he painted it from memory. This would make the ideal present for your girlfriend or wife who enjoys home decorating because it can be used as a centerpiece or for table style. Features a stunning work of art, and looks great both on its own and in a group with other objects from the collection.

Priced at Rs. 6,599/- Available at thinKitchen.in

5. The Mellow Mug

Experience Nature by drinking out of these Earthy, Perpetual and Simplistic Mugs, responsibly crafted with natural fibres. Each Mellow Mug features bio-composites. With food safety certifications, they are made with utmost integrity as each of our users are entitled to our care.

The mugs are available at two different shape & size for Rs. 599 and Rs 799 Shop at mae

6. Crimson Edge Air Fryer Oven 23L

Crimson Edge Air Fryer Oven is a multi- functional appliance that does it all – from baking and roasting to healthy air-frying. Crimson Edge Air Fryer Oven does it all, from baking and roasting to healthy frying with almost zero oil. Fry mouth watering crunchy snacks, bake delicious cakes, brownies, prepare full hearty meals like roasted meat and veggies for your family. Now you no longer will face the dilemma of what to choose between an Air Fryer and OTG. Have the best of both in a single appliance, save space and indulge in delicious food everyday!

Priced at Rs. 14,999/-

7. Sleepy Owl Coffee Espresso Martini Cocktail mixer

Radiohead Brands, makers of Jimmy’s, a leading non-alcoholic mixers company announced the launch of the Espresso Martini Mixer, a finely crafted cocktail mixer for the coffee enthusiasts in collaboration with homegrown coffee brand Sleepy Owl. Crafted at the Jimmy’s Cocktail Labs, the Espresso Martini mixer is an exquisite mélange of two of India’s finest homegrown brands in their respective categories- India’s leading homegrown coffee brand Sleepy Owl and India’s fastest-growing Cocktail mixer brand Jimmy’s.

This combination delivers a great new product that brings in all the complexities and richness of an Espresso Martini, now available exclusively on drinkjimmys.com

8. To celebrate the month of love, Rosha introduces thoughtful gifting for Valentine’s Day

The only happiness in this life is to love and be loved and this year for Valentines Day Rosha introduces the thoughtful gifting, a selection of consciously crafted products for your loved ones. Inspired from the vibrant colours of the spring, each product is more than just a gift.

With no hassle of cords, the lamps are battery-operated, USB-powered, and have a lit time of more than 12 hours. Easily rechargeable, the light source of the collection is LED and can be controlled by means of a feather-touch button. From home decor to everyday accessories, from new beginnings to chershing old bonds, this season celebrate love with Rosha.

9. Make Your Loved Ones Feel Special With FNP’s Range of Exquisite Personalised Gifts

One of the best gifts to give and receive is one which feels truly customised and India’s largest gifting brand FNP (Ferns N Petals) has put together a variety of personalised gifts for friends, families, children or colleagues thus going beyond the basic. The discerning customers can now add messages, names and photos to a wide range of products including plush cushions, ceramic coffee mugs, notebooks, coasters, wallets, sippers, greeting cards and cakes therefore lending a touch of personalisation. Finding the perfect gift can be a challenge and FNP has made it a mission to make gifting as easy and enjoyable as possible.

Priced at Rs 249/- onwards. Shop at fnp.com

10. Surge 3-in-1 Mobile Charging Station

Keep your devices flawlessly organised and change the way you charge them with the new-age DailyObjects SURGE 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Station. Designed in aluminium alloy, it is also compatible with all Qi enabled Smartphones and Earbuds. The station provides an output of upto 18 W for all Qi-enabled Phones, 5W for Airpod (2nd & 3rd Gen), Airpod Pro or other Qi-enabled earbuds and 2.5 W for Apple Watch while using a 25W adapter and above. This Charging Station will be a perfect gift choice for those who forget to charge their gadgets often and it will serve as a subtle reminder of how much you care about them.

Priced at Rs. 4,999/- Shop at DailyObjects

