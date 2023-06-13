ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Haniska Motwani: Doing a female-centric film is quite a responsibility

Child actor-turned-South Indian film star Hansika Motwani will be seen next in a Tamil female-centric thriller ironically titled ‘Man’ and also in a web series ‘MY3’, a rom-com which is an adaptation of a Korean drama ‘I’m Not A Robot’.

Talking about her experience in the industry, Hansika said: “I have been in this wonderful industry for two decades. Yes, there have been ups and downs. But the journey has been amazing. It has taught me a lot about patience. And it’s taught me how to keep going, keep working hard. And I wouldn’t want it any other way.”

On her upcoming film ‘Man’, directed by Igore, she said it is quite a responsibility doing a female-centric film.

“When I do female-centric films, I get to do more rounded characters, so I am just very happy about that. And the sense of responsibility is definitely higher than before. But I’m ready to take up the challenge.”

