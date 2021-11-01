Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are returning for the long-awaited sequel to the 1993 fantasy film and Disney+ celebrated Halloween by revealing a host of names who will be joining them in the movie.

The streaming service tweeted: “The black flame candle is alight to the Sanderson sisters’ delight. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, & Kathy Najimy shall soon return. Joined by new faces which you soon will learn. See more of the spellbinding cast in the next tweet. Enjoy this #Hallowstream treat.”

Their next tweet revealed the ‘Ted Lasso’ actress Hannah Waddingham and ‘Arrested Development’ star Tony Hale are on board for the project, as well as Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Sam Richardson – who was reported to have signed up last month – Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Henderson and Nina Kitchen.

They also confirmed original ‘Hocus Pocus’ actor Doug Jones will be involved in the sequel, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The original movie told the story of three witches being resurrected in Salem, Massachusetts, and the upcoming sequel will reportedly see three young women bring the Sanderson sisters back back to life.

The original film was initially viewed as a box-office flop, but has since become a cult classic. And in recent years, fans have urged the cast to reunite for a sequel.

Bette Midler admitted earlier this year that she was really excited to star in the ‘Hocus Pocus’ sequel.

However, the Hollywood star, who turns 76 on December 1, also quipped about the challenge of shooting the film at her age.

