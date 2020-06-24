Hans Zimmer: Working remotely is horrible

Los Angeles, June 24 (IANS) Celebrated composer Hans Zimmer says working remotely is horrible, but he is finding a way to adapt to it.

At the moment, Zimmer is busy working on Denis Villeneuve’s highly-anticipated “Dune”, the James Bond film “No Time To Die” and the Tom Cruise-starrer “Top Gun: Maverick”.

“I don’t know yet. So far I’m doing okay. There are possibilities opening up. Recording is going on in London and Vienna. And look, I’ve always used odd lineups, and I’ve sort of, for better or for worse, invented a way of working where you can have different small sections come in at different times. So to me, that’s not so different. Working remotely is horrible, but I’ve done it. And if we have to do it like this, we’ll do it like this,” variety.com quoted Zimmer as saying while talking about putting together an orchestra during this period.

“All I want to do is make sure that, number one, we all know the material, and number two, we keep the musicians busy, and number three, the thing that we started on ‘Lion King’, by having truly a diverse orchestra, that we keep this going. Because selfishly, it was the most beautiful sound I’ve ever heard out of an orchestra,” he added.

About his work on “Hillbilly Elegy”, he said: “We were finishing ‘Hillbilly’, we had one screen, which was the movie, and then we had about 15 people just on Zoom. Luckily, it’s working with people that know each other very well, because (this process) is really much harder. It’s much easier to stand in a room with a hundred musicians and say something once, and use body language and be present, than to do anything over technology.”

He has seven movies scheduled to come out this year.

Talking about it, he said: “It’s like, I’ve never been busier. I’m trying to keep it super-busy because most of my musician friends have had their gigs canceled. So I’m loving that I have a lot of work, because it means I can keep a lot of musicians busy – in Australia, in Europe, in England, in America. I’m sort of working on four continents. Time zones are not my friend right now.”

