Hansal Mehta lauds the ‘ode to love, longing and loneliness’ as ‘Aligarh’ turns 7

Rajkummar Rao and Manoj Bajpayee-starrer ‘Aligarh’ has completed seven years of its release in Hindi cinema on Sunday and its director Hansal Mehta penned a note in its praise.

Hansal took to Twitter, where he shared a poster of the film, featuring the actors on Twitter. Alongside the image, he wrote: “7 years of an ode to love, longing and loneliness. #Aligarh always makes me so proud.love you all.”

Replying in the comment section, Manoj congratulated the cast and crew.

Actress Urmila Matondkar wrote: “Absolutely brilliant One of your best n also of the great @BajpayeeManoj.”

Released in 2015, the biographical drama is set in the city of Aligarh. it is the true story of Ramchandra Siras, a professor of Marathi and the head of the Classical Modern Indian Languages Faculty at the famed Aligarh Muslim University, who was suspended on grounds of morality.

Hansal currently awaits the release of his next ‘The Buckingham Murders’, which stars Kareena Kapoor Khan.

