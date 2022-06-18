Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who has helmed the 2020 thriller webseries ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’ along with his son Jai Mehta, recently opened up on when he realised that his creation had surpassed all parameters of success.

Speaking during the second anniversary celebrations of SonyLIV, Hansal spoke about the challenges that he encountered during the delivery of the series, “The show was released during the thick of lockdown. We were busy delivering the show even while it was being prepared for release.”

Recollecting the moment when the epiphany of show being success hit him, he said, “The weekend after the show came out, lockdown eased up a bit and Partik (Gandhi) couldn’t move around freely without people coming up to him appreciating his work, that’s when I realised that the show has clicked with the masses, and it’s up for something big.”

