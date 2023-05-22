ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Hansal Mehta was initially resistant to cast Prosenjit Chatterjee in ‘Scoop’

NewsWire
0
0

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming streaming show ‘Scoop’, recently shared that he was initially hesitant to cast Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee for the part of the crime journalist Jaideb Sen.

In the series, which is based on the book ‘Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison’ by journalist Jigna Vora, Prosenjit plays a senior crime journalist with a stellar network both in law and order machinery and the underworld.

Talking about how the casting of Prosenjit came about, Hansal told IANS, “The idea of casting Prosenjit Chatterjee came from Monika Shergill (Vice President for content, Netflix). We were looking for somebody to play that part and were not getting the right person.”

He further mentioned, “I was initially a bit resistant to Prosenjit Chatterjee playing Jaideb Sen because of his build, and has a very romantic hero image afterall he is the son of Biswajit. So, I was like how to approach him for the part because despite it being a very key part, the length of the role is very limited.”

‘Scoop’ will be available to stream on Netflix from June 2, 2023.

20230522-190404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ariel Winter: I was fat-shamed at the age of 13, it...

    Urvashi shares video of ab workout using punching bag

    Crime Screen: Trailer of legal drama ‘Guilty Minds’ out

    Second time for Chiranjeevi as he tests Covid-positive