ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Hansal Mehta’s ‘Faraaz’ to release in 100 screens in India

NewsWire
0
0

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta directorial, ‘Faraaz’, a real life hostage drama, will be released in select 100 screens across the country.

Producer Anubhav Sinha says it is a special film, and wants people to be a part of the premium show experience across India.

Sinha shares, “‘Faraaz’ is a story that needs to be experienced on the big screen. We want this film to reach its right audience and hence we decided to have a premium release in select screens.”

“It is a special film and we want people to be a part of the premium show experience across India.

“The way that people consume content has evolved a lot over the last few years, be it watching movies at home on OTT or going to the theatre to watch a film. It’s important for us as filmmakers and producers to adapt to how the audience behaviour has changed and hence we decided to release Faraaz in select screens.”

Based on the real-life terrorist attack that ravaged a Dhaka cafe, ‘Faraaz’ is an untold heroic tale about a young boy who stood tall in the darkest times.

‘Faraaz’ is directed by Hansal Mehta and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Anubhav Sinha, Sakshi Bhatt, Sahil Saigal, and Mazahir Mandsaurwala. The film is jointly produced by T-Series and Benaras Media works in association with Mahana Films.

The film stars Zahan Kapoor, Aditya Rawal, Juhi Babbar, Aamir Ali, Sachin Lalwani, Pallak Lalwani, and Reshham Sahaani in the cast. ‘Faraaz’ is all set to release on February 3.

20230202-161603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kangana’s ‘Lock Upp’ runs into trouble after court issues stay order...

    Darshan Raval takes the mic for latest dance number ‘Goriye’

    Mahesh Bhatt spills the beans about the song ‘Gali Mein Aaj...

    BIS moves in on fraud product reviews: Must include films (IANS...