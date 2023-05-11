ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Hansal Mehta’s series ‘Scoop’ inspired by Jigna Vora’s book to release on June 2

NewsWire
0
0

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s debut series titled ‘Scoop’ is all set to drop on Netflix on June 2.

Produced by Matchbox Shots, season one of the series is inspired by real events and Jigna Vora’s book, ‘Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison’, serving as the show’s maiden installment.

Created by Hansal Mehta and Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul, the first season will track crime journalist Jagruti Pathak, played by Karishma Tanna who in pursuit of a career-defining story is caught between the powerful nexus of the police, the underworld, and the media, and is charged with the murder of a fellow-journalist.

Written by Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul and Mirat Trivedi, the human drama features a talented ensemble including Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Harman Baweja with Prosenjit Chatterjee.

With ambition getting the best of an enterprising journalist, audiences can expect high stakes as Jagruti races to break the most significant headline of her career.

20230511-120803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tom Holland ‘has a lot in common’ with Mark Wahlberg

    Jahnvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao wrap up filming for ‘Mr & Mrs...

    Srijit Mukherji replaces Rahul Dholakia as director of Mithali Raj biopic...

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui prays to Lord Hanuman as he announces his Telugu...