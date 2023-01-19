South sensation Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya’s marriage was a grand affair that made headlines across the country and now fans can be part of her dreamy wedding as Disney+ Hotstar will be showcasing it.

Hotstar Special show ‘Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama’ will showcase everything that happened from the time the actress announced her decision to tie the knot with Sohael, as an army of wedding planners, designers and the families race against time to pull off a fairy-tale wedding in just six weeks, that was truly spectacular in every sense of the word.

Hansika and her family also address the scandal that surfaced prior to her wedding, which threatened to derail her dream day.

Hansika has revealed the first look of the Hotstar Specials show with the release date slated to be announced very soon.

The ‘Koi… Mil Gaya’ and ‘Shaka Laka Boom Boom’ actress began her career as a successful child actor in Hindi films and later went on to appear as the lead in commercial hits across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam movies, earning accolades for her performance.

