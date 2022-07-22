Actress Hansika Motawani has penned an emotional letter to fans, thanking them for their support on the occasion of her of 50th film ‘Maha’ hitting screens on Friday.

The actress posted the letter on her social media accounts that read: “Dear Family, When I say family, it’s never complete without my dearest fans, who have been an immense support from the beginning till now in my career. With lots of happiness, I am expressing my token of gratitude for them on this special day that marks the release of my 50th movie – ‘Maha’.”

“Few memories in our lives remain so fresh that we all can cherish them. ‘Maha’ has endowed me with such a blissful experience, where every single moment and day of the journey has been phenomenal. “Cinema means everything to me, and it’s been and will be an inevitable constituent in my life. Completing a 50-film mark isn’t easy for an actress, except for the one blessed with unconditional love and support from the fans. “I take this opportunity to thank my loveable fans and followers, who have nurtured my passion and desire to push the bars and encouraged my new attempts and experiments.”

“‘Maha’ is so special and close to my heart. Few things happen with divine intervention, and this movie is one such gift. ‘Maha’ is the product of earnest hard work and team effort amidst heavy challenges.”

“Today, we are placing it before you. The movie is all yours from today, and with the humble gesture, we as a team, place it before you. It has lots of entertainment, emotions, and intense content that will send you from theaters with 100 per cent satisfaction. I thank my dear friend STR for being the absolute support, my co-stars, and technicians (sic). I express my heartiest thanks to Malik sir for being the pillar of this movie. With Love and Gratitude, Hansika Motwani.”

‘Maha’ is produced by Malik Streams Corporation, a production and distribution company that is based in Malaysia.

The film, which has music by Ghibran, has cinematography by J. Laxman and editing by John Abraham.

Along with U. R. Jameel, the film has been co-directed by Anju Vijai and is touted to be a gripping thriller.

