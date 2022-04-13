The BJP has constituted a five-member fact-finding committee to probe the rape and murder case of a minor girl in West Bengal’s Hanskhali.

In a statement, BJP national General Secretary Arun Singh said, “National President Jagat Prakash Nadda has nominated a five-member fact-finding committee to visit the place of rape and murder of minor girl at Hanskhali, Nadia, West Bengal. The committee will submit its report at the earliest.”

Members of the committee are Lok Sabha member and national vice president Rekha Verma, cabinet minister in Uttar Pradesh government Baby Rani Maurya, member Tamil Nadu Assembly and nation president of party women wing Vanathi Srinivasan, special invitee national executive committee Kushbu Sunder and Sreerupa Mitra Choudhury, MLA West Bengal.

The controversy over the rape of a minor girl, who died later, took a more debatable turn on Monday afternoon after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gave a ‘love-angle’ twist to the incident.

Speaking at the inauguration of the revamped Milan Mela, a permanent fair ground opposite the Science City at the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass in Kolkata on Monday afternoon, the chief minister referred to the minor’s rape in connection with which Brajagopal Goyal, son of a local panchayet member, Samar Goyal, was arrested by the police on Sunday.

“What has happened is not right. I condemn it. The police have arrested the accused. But the opposition parties and a section of the media are trying to give a political twist to the entire event. I have received the news that there was a love affair between the accused and the victim. So why come to a conclusion before the investigation is completed,” the chief minister had said.

