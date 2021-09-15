India’s Test cricketer Hanuma Vihari has decided to part ways with Andhra Cricket Association and returned to Hyderabad where he made his debut back in 2010. He will now represent Hyderabad Cricket Association in the upcoming 2021/22 season of domestic cricket.

“I am taking this opportunity to inform everyone that I am parting ways with Andhra cricket association on good terms. I have had the privilege to captain and represent Andhra for the past 5 years. We have blossomed into a team that we can be proud of and I hereby thank all my teammates, coaches and office bearers of the Association for the constant support. I will be part of Hyderabad Cricket Association from the coming season,” Vihari said in a statement posted on social media on Wednesday.

Ahead of the 2016/17 season, he had moved to Andhra Pradesh mainly for better prospects. He went on to debut for India in Test cricket in 2018 while being a part of Andhra in domestic cricket.

In 12 Test matches, Vihari has scored 624 runs at an average of 32.84 with one century and four half-centuries to his name. He was a member of the Indian team for the five-match Test series against England, where he didn’t get a chance to play a single Test.

In 94 First Class matches, Vihari had scored 7261 runs at an average of 55 with 21 centuries and 37 half-centuries, with his highest score being an unbeaten 302 against Odisha in the 2017/18 season of Ranji Trophy.

IANS

nr/cs