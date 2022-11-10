The Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) will hold a massive recital of the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ at the “real” birthplace of Lord Krishna on December 6.

Rajyashree Bose Chaudhary, ABHM national president, said: “We will observe December 6 as ‘Sanatan Sthapna Diwas’ (day of establishment of Sanatan dharma) and have given a call for ‘Mathura Chalo’ asking ABHM leaders and staff members to reach the town for reciting ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ at the real birthplace of Lord Krishna.”

The ABHM leader claimed the Shahi Eidgah Mosque’s sharing wall with Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi as the real birthplace of Lord Krishna.

“We will recite Hanuman Chalisa as Lord Hanuman is the god of strength, which is required to install ‘laddoo gopal’ at the place where once existed a temple that was later razed by Aurangzeb. This spot exists over a land purchased by Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya, the founder of ABHM, and, thus, we have every right to have access of it on December 6,” Chaudhary said.

A dozen cases on the issue are pending before Mathura courts at present.

The disputed site is guarded by the CRPF.

Chaudhary said that the group will not be seeking any permission to pray at the site.

December 6 also happens to be the anniversary of the demolition of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.

The ABHM had given a similar call last year too but called it off after intervention of the Mathura police and district administration.

