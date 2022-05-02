INDIA

‘Hanuman Chalisa’ row reaches London, recital programme today

Some Hindu organisations in London have said that they support reciting ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ and condemned the different state governments in India, who are arresting devotees, including Maharashtra MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana.

Coming in support of the Rana couple and others, the Indian Diaspora in London will recite Hanuman Chalisa on Monday at 2 p.m. BST.

“Sanatanis in UK including the Reach India UK chapter are uniting for a public recital of Shri Hanuman Chalisa Path. The purpose of this auspicious event is to send a clear message to the individuals, groups wishing to disrupt and prevent the recital of Hanuman Chalisa and Ramayan in various parts of India, that we, the followers of Sanatan Dharma, will not be prevented from our fundamental rights of practising our Dharma,” read the letter issued by London-based organisations.

They also criticised the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra and various other groups, and have extended their support to the Rana couple.

“Maharashtra government should take note that the UK Sanatani diaspora is watching along with Sanatanis around the world and we stand united,” the statement said.

