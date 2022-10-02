INDIA

‘Hanuman’ dies on stage during Ramlila performance in UP

NewsWire
0
0

In a shocking incident, a 50-year-old man, playing the role of Hanuman in a Ramlila, died on stage during his performance in Salempur village of Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district.

Ram Swaroop, suffered a heart attack during his performance and died on Saturday night. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

“During Ramlila’s presentation, soon after the tail of Hanuman was set afire, Ram Swaroop, who was playing the character, slumped to the ground and died within a minute. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead,” an official said.

Ram Swaroop’s wife Anusuiya and other family members were present when the incident took place.

Village head Gulab said Ram Swaroop used to ferry a cart to make his living.

“He is survived by his wife and two-year-old daughter, Roopa,” he said.

The family performed the last rites of the body on Sunday evening without informing the police.

Station house officer, Dhata, Praveen Kumar said the incident had come to his notice and a police team would visit the village to investigate the matter.

20221003-041004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Making the world a happier place, one post at a time

    TN companies of chess champion, amateur player look at Olympiad role

    Lightning strikes claim 2,000 lives annually in India: Experts

    Widow gets life term for killing man who assaulted her daughter