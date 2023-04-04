INDIA

Hanuman Garhi priest offers his residence to Rahul

A priest of the famous Hanuman Garhi temple here has offered his residence on the premises of the 10th-century temple to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Mahant Sanjay Das of Hanuman Garhi temple, who is the heir to the temple’s head priest Mahant Gyan Das, said that the seers welcome Rahul Gandhi to the holy city and offer him a place of residence as the leader recently lost his accommodation following his disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

“Rahul Gandhi must come to Ayodhya and visit Hanuman Garhi and offer prayers here. There are many such ashrams on the campus of the temple. He can come and stay in our ashram, we will be happy,” Sanjay Das said.

In 2016, Rahul had visited the temple when Mahant Gyan Das blessed him.

During the three-day UP leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Loni in Ghaziabad earlier this year, the former MP had received blessings from Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya.

In a letter addressed to Gandhi, the priest had wished him success in his endeavour and said such an act was being done for the greater good of the country, in fact, stood for “sarvajan hitaya, sarvajan sukhaya (welfare and happiness of all)”.

