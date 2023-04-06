INDIA

Hanuman Jayanti: Bengal Guv hits streets to review safety arrangements

After incidents of violence over Ram Navami processions in different pockets of West Bengal during the last few days and apprehensions of the same happening again on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Thursday, Governor C.V. Ananda Bose decided to hit the streets of Kolkata to review the safety arrangements.

Hanuman Jayanti is being observed in the state under strict security cover. Three companies of central armed forces have been deployed in areas of mixed population at three pockets in West Bengal, namely Kolkata and areas under the jurisdiction of Howrah Police Commiserate and Chandernagore City Police. Incidentally, clashes over Ram Navami processions mainly broke out in pockets of Howrah and Hooghly districts.

The Governor left Raj Bhavan in central Kolkata at around 10.30 a.m. and reached Kolkata’s famous Hanuman Temple at Lake Town in north Kolkata. After offering prayers on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti there he addressed the media persons and said that “let the rich heritage of sense of brotherhood and liberal approach for which West Bengal is acclaimed worldwide prevail in the days to come”.

From there his convoy reached straight to the minority-dominated Ekbalpur area in South Kolkata. Besides interacting with the local people there, the Governor also talked to the officers and personnel of the city police and central armed forces there and enquired about the security arrangements.

While interacting with the common people at Ekbalpur, he enquired about their safety-related apprehensions.

Next, he went to the Posta area in central Kolkata and then went to a local Hanuman Temple to offer prayers. He interacted with the common people there as well.

The state police have already imposed strict restrictions on carrying any sort of arms, including sticks at the Hanuman Jayanti processions. The use of soundboxes and DJs are strictly prohibited.

