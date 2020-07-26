‘Happiest moment’: says Haryana topper after interacting with PM

Chandigarh, July 26 (IANS) It was the “happiest moment” in life for the Class XII topper from Haryana when she received a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, who greeted her telephonically for her feat.

“It is the happiest moment for me as I received the call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. I greeted him by saying ‘Namastey Sir’,” said Kritika Nandal of Mehrana village in Panipat district of Haryana.

The 19-year-old girl secured 97 per cent in her recent Class XII exams in science stream. She was a student of DAV Police Public School in Panipat town.

Kritika told the media that it was the best moment in her life when the Prime Minister selected to talk to her.

“The Prime Minister interacted with me in such a way that a friend is talking with you,a an excited Kritika, who wants to serve society by being a doctor, said.

In a live interaction during his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio address to the nation, Modi congratulated Kritika for her performance in the recently declared board examination results.

During the interaction, she said she is aspiring to be a doctor.

“The life of a doctor is dedicated to society and it is a 24A-7, 365 days on job dedicated in service of the people,” said Modi in his reply.

Talking about Haryana, th Prime Minister said it has always been an inspiring, encouraging state in the arena of sports in entire India.

On Saturday, Haryana announced as the host state for the fourth edition of Khelo India Youth Games, which is currently scheduled to take place after Tokyo Olympics.

The Games will be held in Panchkula in Haryana.

“Our youth are coming forward from villages, from small towns and from ordinary families,” said Modi.

“It is a proud moment for us that the Prime Minister talked to my daughter. This was only due to her success,” said Kritika’s mother Saroj, who is earning livelihood by sewing clothes.

Her father, Vinod Singh, passed away two years ago due to brain haemorrhage.

