New Delhi, Dec 3 (IANSlife) Come wedding season and it’s not just about the upcoming nuptials, there are a whole bunch of celebrity couples whose anniversaries are in the spotlight.

On December the 1st, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her beau Nick celebrated their first anniversary. The couple tied the knot in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan in a grand big fat Indian wedding and live in the US.

The pop star posted a picture of theirs from their Christian ceremony commenting “One year ago today we said forever… well forever isn’t nearly long enough. I love you with all of my heart @priyankachopra happy anniversary (sic).” While Priyanka posted a series of photos and commented “My promise. Then today forever. You bring me joy, grace, balance, excitement, passion all in the same moment Thank you for finding me Happy First Wedding Anniversary Husband ”

Prior to the ‘Nickyanka’ anniversary, last month on the 14th of November actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrated their first year. The couple visited Lord Venkateswara’s temple dressed in traditional and elaborate attire. They shared a doting picture of themselves posted on social media with the comment” Our First Wedding anniversary feeling truly blesses.”

Next and upcoming is the anniversary of cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma. This power-couple often shares photos together on their respective social media to treat their fans. The couple recently posted a series of pictures from their travels through the mountains and we can’t wait and see what they post on the 11th of December.

–IANS

tb/kr