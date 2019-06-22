‘Happy’ Anushka Sharma takes tube ride in London

London, June 27 (IANS) Actress Anushka Sharma took the tube here to travel around the city.

Anushka on Thursday took to Twitter where she shared a black and white photograph of herself in the tube. She is seen wearing a white top paired with jeans as she smiles for the camera.

“Happy girls are the prettiest – Audrey Hepburn,” the “NH10” actress captioned the image.

Anushka is in London to finish her work commitments. Her husband and star skipper Virat Kohli is here for the ongoing 2019 Cricket World Cup.

The 31-year-old actress was last seen on the big screen in “Zero” alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

