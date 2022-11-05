Indian cricketer Virat Kohli celebrates his 34th birthday on Saturday. The Indian cricketer is one of the greatest batters of all time. He is currently with the Indian team in Australia to take part in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Cricketers like Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav took to social media to wish the cricketer on the occasion.

Robin Uthappa shared a picture and posted on Koo App. He wrote, “A very very happy birthday to you my brother #Viratkohli Sending lots of love and blessings your way! Keep shining champ!!”

Cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara posted a picture on Koo with King Kohli and captioned it, “Wish you a very happy birthday #Viratkohli Have a year full of success and happiness. Keep smiling!”

Indian pacer Umesh Yadav posted, “Happy birthday Virat May god bless you”.

Cricketer Shubhman Gill wrote, “Happy birthday to one of the greatest. Wishing you good health, happiness & lot of success in the years ahead, Virat bhai @viratkohli.”

A plethora of fans, friends from the sports industry and cricket team sent birthday wishes to the star India batter.

20221105-135206