INDIA

‘Happy Ganeshotsav’ as Maha scraps road toll for 2 weeks in Konkan

NewsWire
0
0

Spelling cheers for lakhs of people travelling to the coastal Konkan region for Ganeshotsav, the Maharashtra government has decided to waive off all road toll taxes from August 27 to September 11, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said here on Friday.

The concession will be applicable on road toll booths on the Mumbai-Bengaluru, and the Mumbai-Goa highways and other state highways ahead of the 10-day festival starting from August 31, he said.

The decision came after Shinde chaired a meeting recently and directed the authorities concerned to provide the toll-tax exemption and other comforts during the festival.

For availing the discount, the vehicles would have to sport a sticker with ‘Ganeshotsav 2022, Konkan Darshan’, with the full details of the vehicle and its owner/s on it, as required by the Transport Department.

Every year, during Ganeshotsav, several lakhs of people from Mumbai, Pune and other major cities troop down to the coastal Konkan districts like Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg to celebrate the state’s biggest public festival.

They travel in private cars, SUVs, vans, mini-buses, private or State Transport buses which connect the remotest hilly or coastal villages dotting the Konkan districts, and multiple road toll taxes both ways (return journey) has always remained a major concern.

Mumbai taxi-driver Sushil Uke, who is busy plying on the Konkan route with daily trips, said the concession will reduce the travel costs to the region by a total (two-way trip) upto 20-25 per cent, depending on the route taken by the devotees.

“The past two years, Ganeshotsav in Konkan was a very dull affair owing to the coronavirus pandemic. This year since the restrictions have been lifted, the rush is huge with all modes of travel completely booked and some even trying to exploit the situation,” said Uke, zooming off to Ratnagiri.

20220826-184402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UP woman thrashed for talking to stranger

    Kashmir Valley witnesses tourism boom breaking 10-yr-old record

    2008 Ahmedabad blasts case: Special court to hear defence on Tuesday

    SP MLA seeks prayer room for ‘namaz’ in UP Assembly complex