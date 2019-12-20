‘Happy New Year 2020’ says Bollywood to fans!

Mumbai, Jan 1 (IANS) While B-Towners are busy welcoming the New Year 2020, partying with friends and family, each one of them took out time to wish the fans. Bollywood stars took to social media to wish their fans a very happy and prosperous New Year.

Posting a black and white picture of himself, Shah Rukh Khan wrote on Instagram: “Not one for telling anyone how they should be…or do what should be done…or what this year & future made to be. I have so many frailties myself…that I wish may the future be kind to all of us…& we be who we are. May Allah be kind to us inspite of ourselves. Happy New Year.”

Kajol shared a beautiful collage of her photos wearing a red saree and jewellery and shared: “Facing off with 2020. Wishing everyone a fabulous new year.”

Varun Dhawan who is on a vacation to Switzerland with his ladylove Natasha Dalal, shared a photo where he poses with her amid the white snow. He captioned: “Let there be snow. Wishing everyone out there a very happy new year 2020.”

Sara Ali Khan shared on Instagram: “Wishing everyone a joyous, peaceful, auspicious and amazing New Year! #gratitude #blessed #love #luck #laughter.”

Kiara Advani through her New Year wish shared a list of her upcoming movies with her fans. The actress posted: “2019 has been an extremely special year for me in more ways than one It has truly been a blessing! Thank you for the immense love for Kabir Singh & Good Newwz! I take all of this with utmost gratitude and wanna thank not only the audience, but also everyone working with me! Whatever I am is because of you all. Wishing you all a very blessed 2020! See you at the movies with Laxmmi Bomb, Indoo Ki Jawaani, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Shershah & Guilty.”

Disha Patani wrote: “May the year 2020 come with a lot of amazing surprises for you. Happy New Year!”

Ishaan Khatter posted: “Happy new year to you all! Love love love. Can’t wait for all the new decade brings.”

Urvashi Rautela shared: “HAPPY NEW YEAR 2020. MAY GOD BLESS YOU ALL. I LOVE YOUUUUU ALL.”

Nushrat Bharucha shared: “2020 calling! Gratitude for all that has happened and all the rewards earned & lessons learnt! Goodbye 2019, you’ll be missed! Happy New Year everyone!”

Radhika Apte expressed that her new year resolution is to drink more wine! The actress posted a photo of her on Instagram where she can be seen enjoying a glass of red wine. She captioned: “Happy new year to you all!! Wine drinking! #newyearsresolution #drinkmorewine”.

Shilpa Shetty wished her fans with good health and fitness in the new year and wrote: “HAPPY NEW YEAR!!! Wishing you and your loved ones the very best in 2020. 365 NEW days means 365 NEW OPPORTUNITIES… make the best of this year. Dedicate this year towards achieving a happier, healthier, positive, and fitter version of YOU. Make it happen! #SwasthRahoMastRaho #GetFit2020 #NewYear #happiness #healthylifestyle #fitness #peace.”

Emraan Hashmi, who is currently on a trip to Amsterdam, shared a beautiful picture of the city’s fireworks on Instagram and wrote: “?Seasons greetings and happy new year from #Amsterdam. #happynewyear2020.”

Kunal Kemmu shared a family photo with wife Soha Ali Khan and their little munchkin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu walking towards the sea. He captioned: “Wishing all of you amazing people a very happy new year. May this year be bright and happy and May your spirit be the firework that lights up even the darkest hour. May love peace compassion and laughter be our guiding forces #happynewyear #2020”

Bipasha Basu wrote: “Happy New Year. Lets make 2020 the best year of all our lives. #happy2020.”

Preity Zinta shared a video with a touching message for those who are not being able to celebrate the commencement of the New Year with their friends and family, who are feeling lonely or upset. She captioned: “Not everyone is feeling happy and amazing right now. It’s ok to feel down – because when you are down, there is no place to go but UP! Hold on, think positive, love your self and pull yourself up. Remember there is always a light at the end of the tunnel and someone, somewhere loves you and cares for you. I hope in my small way I can make a big difference to the way you feel Loads of love & Happy New year #positivethoughts #loveyourself #4amfriend #happynewyear #ting.”

Twinkle Khanna shared a note of optimism along with a picture of hers where she can be seen sipping red wine. She wrote: “Here’s to a remarkable decade! Happy New Year folks and see you on the other side. #GlassIsAlwaysHalfFullWhenDrunk”.

Sushmita Sen shared a photo with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl and daughters Alisah and Renee where they can be seen posing inside a gym. She wrote: “Me familia es Tu familia!! Happy New Year!!!! what a fantastic year it’s going to be, filled with new hope & potential!! Welcome to #2020 Remember to repeat to yourselves…IT’S MY YEAR!! Own it & live it!!! Let’s share our blessings, after all we are one big family choosing to be born from the heart!!! ??Love & kisses, Alisah, Renee @rohmanshawl & #yourstruly #duggadugga #partytime”.

Lovely photographs and messages kept flooding social media throughout the day as Bollywood celebs shared the happiness of welcoming the New Year 2020 with their well-wishers and fans!

–IANS

abh/vnc