Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he is happy that riff-raffs have switched over to the BJP.

He was responding to a question on Congress leaders leaving the party and joining BJP.

The former party president was addressing a press conference as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“Thankfully, the riff-raffs have gone to BJP. Our party has a mix of capable and senior leaders along with young leaders and workers who are working hard,” the Gandhi scion stated.

“I think many leaders left the party under pressure from ED-CBI and cases but during Bharat Jodo Yatra workers were enthusiastic,” he added.

Many leaders in Punjab, including former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, and former PCC president Sunil Jakhar have left the party, along with senior leadership, not only in Punjab, but Ghulam Nabi Azad left the party, and so did Jyotitraditya Scindia, Jitin Prasada who were considered close to Rahul Gandhi.

