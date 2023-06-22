INDIALIFESTYLE

Happy to see Syama Prasad Mulherjee’s dream fulfilled in J&K: V-P Dhankhar

Vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Thursday that he was happy that Article 370 is not there in J&K now, which was Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee’s dream.

Addressing the Jammu University convocation, the vice president said, “I am happy to see that Article 370 is not there now. Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee’s dream of ‘Ek Vidhan, Ek Pradhan, Ek Nishan’ (One constitution, one Prime Minister and one flag) stands fulfilled now.

“Dr Ambedkar had refused to write this Article as he had a great vision. It was a temporary provision and still it lasted for 70 years.

“Today, J&K’s complete integration with the Union of India is complete.

“After the abrogation of Article 370, J&K has witnessed remarkable growth. Complete integration with the Union has paved the way for investment, tourism boom and development.

“Jammu will become an education hub. J&K today has all the top institutions of the country be that IIM, IIT and even AIIMS,” he said.

He said that 200 state laws have been repealed and 100 laws modified post 370 abrogation.

“Roads are being constructed and there is a huge growth in every sector. Banihal tunnel, Chenani-Nashri tunnel and World’s highest rail bridge over river Chenab have been completed. India is the World’s growing economy and is marching ahead with digital transformation.

“We have 700 million Internet users which is more than the US and China. Democracy is flourishing and is on the rise.

“Today, we are all proud Indians. We haven’t seen Bharat of today ever before. Nobody will be allowed to impede the upward growth trajectory.

“We are a constitutionally functional democracy. Our democracy starts from Panchayat level, district level, state level and then central level. We have an incredible political eco-system. We find Indian genius in every part of the World today,” he added.

He said that false narratives are set afloat in an orchestrated manner, by forces inimical to India. Some of us don’t take it seriously.

“The G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar was a great success”, he asserted.

20230622-151803

