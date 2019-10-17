Happy with SC order, manufactured apprehensions laid to rest: Anirudh Chaudhry

New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) Hearing the BCCI matter, the Supreme Court bench comprising Justices S.A. Bobde and L. Nageswara Rao on Tuesday not only directed the Committee of Administrators (CoA) — appointed by the SC for the purpose of running the BCCI administration — to demit office once the new office bearers take charge, but also said that there will be a final hearing in the matter on November 27-28.

The bench made the announcements and also clarified that no civil or criminal case shall lie against the CoA or officers for any step taken by them in “good faith”.

Speaking to IANS, outgoing treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry welcomed the order.

“I am happy with the order. The SC has taken care to ensure that the needless apprehension manufactured by some officials would be laid to rest. At the same time they have ensured that any act or omission of the CoA or the officials tantamounting to an offence or any violation of the law of the land would not be ignored, but the leave of the SC would be required for the initiation of any proceedings,” he said.

“This is very welcome as it also saves the BCCI from any government action on account of the decisions of the CoA or the acts of some officials,” Chaudhry added.

The bench also directed the CoA to submit their approved accounts with the registrar of the Tamil Nadu Society as the BCCI is registered there.

The new office bearers of the BCCI will take charge in Mumbai on Wednesday with former India skipper Sourav Ganguly taking over as the President. While Jay Shah is set to be the Secretary, Arun Dhumal will be the Treasurer. The Vice President’s post has gone to Mahim Verma and Jayesh George will take over as Joint Secretary. Former India cricketer Brijesh Patel will be the IPL Chairman.

