With all eyes on the Ministry of Jal Shakti as the water crisis deepens, the Union Budget 2019-20 includes commendable measures to address various challenges.

The “Har Ghar Jal” initiative will ensure access to clean drinking water, which is a basic human right. Efficient water management, which includes reducing usage, reusing and recycling water, will be imperative to achieve this goal. I am sure the Finance Ministry will take on other major issues such as agricultural water usage and pricing of water so that it truly represents the “true cost of water”.

The industry has made water management a boardroom priority to drive conversations and set actionable goals to collaborate with the government.

(The writer is Country Head, Ecolab India, and Co-Chair, FICCI-Water. The views expressed are personal)

