Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has directed officials to make the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to mark the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ a success.

“It is intended to hoist the flags on more than 1 crore homes in the state,” a release from the Chief Minister’s Office on Monday stated.

The distribution of flags is underway.

“He has instructed officials to hoist the flags on August 13 to create a festive mood to commemorate Amrit Mahotsav,” the release said.

Bommai also chaired a video-conference organised to review the arrangements of the campaign.

He has directed officials to carry out the campaign with passion and respect for the country.

He suggested that officials must work towards celebrating the event in a meaningful way.

Meanwhile, Bommai has directed the Chief Secretary to conduct another round of meeting with the district administrations.

He also said that to commemorate the Quit India Movement, freedom fighters must be felicitated at their homes in the respective districts between August 9 to 14.

