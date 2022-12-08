ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Actor Sharad Kelkar, who essays the role of Baji Prabhu Deshpande – the commander of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Marathi epic period film ‘Har Har Mahadev’, has shared that the role demanded a lot from him both physically and mentally.

The film tells the inspiring story of Baji Prabhu Deshpande and is backed with an ensemble cast such as Subodh Bhave, Amruta Khanvilkar, Nishigandha Wad, Sayali Sanjeev, Hardeek Joshi, Milind Shinde, Kishore Kadam, Nitish Chavan, and Ashok Shinde.

Elaborating, Sharad said, “‘Har Har Mahadev’ was a challenging film as it demanded a lot from me physically and mentally. I am glad to have gone through this enriching experience.”

After a successful theatrical run, the film is set to have its OTT premiere on December 9, and Sharad couldn’t be more happy. “Now with ‘Har Har Mahadev’ having its world digital premier on OTT, I look forward to the film reaching a wider audience! Hope we get the same response like we did in the theatres”, he added.

Actor Subodh Bhave, who plays Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the film, commented, “Being part of a movie like Har Har Mahadev was a different experience altogether. The movie narrates a very strong and inspirational story of a real battle. Each character was carefully crafted by the makers, and everyone has put in their all to preserve the sanctity of the role.”

The film will drop on OTT platform ZEE5 on December 9, 2022, and will be available to stream in Marathi, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada.

