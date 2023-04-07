INDIALIFESTYLE

Harassed by neighbour, UP teen commits suicide

A 15-year-old girl committed suicide by consuming poison in Barabanki, after being allegedly harassed by a neighbour, said police.

The accused has been arrested.

SHO, Mohammadpur, Ashok Kumar Singh, said the alleged accused Salman was arrested and booked under charges of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, IPC 354 (A) (sexual harassment).

He said the girl took the extreme step after facing harassment from Salman.

She was taken to the district hospital by her parents and then referred to KGMU Trauma Centre in Lucknow where she died during treatment.

The police said that the girl had stepped out of her house earlier this week when Salman, 26, began to harass her.

“When she shouted, Salman threatened her with dire consequences,” said the girl’s father in the FIR.

The next day, the survivor consumed poison and shut herself in her room and when she did not come out of it till noon, her mother opened the door and found her unconscious, said the FIR.

