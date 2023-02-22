Harassed by a senior, a post graduate student of a government-run medical college in Telangana attempted suicide by administering a lethal injection to herseld.

The first year Post Graduate (MD) student in the department of Anaesthesia of the Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) in Warangal took the extreme step at the MGM Hospital while she was on duty on Wednesday.

She was found unconscious around 6.30 a.m. and was admitted to the emergency ward where CPR was administered. As her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to Hyderabad.

The student was admitted to Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) and her condition is stated to be critical.

Her father Narendra broke down while talking to media persons at NIMS. He also slammed the management of the college for not taking any action on her complaint.

He said a senior student had been harassing his daughter since November last year and though the issue was brought to the notice of higher officials of KMC, no action was taken.

Narendra, who works as Assistant Sub-Inspector in Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Warangal, claimed that her daughter sought the support of her fellow students but they backed out, saying they have to study another two years in the same college.

The girl’s father demanded that the college management take strong action against the student who was harassing her.

